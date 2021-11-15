Young people with diabetes tell how they discovered the disease; doctor reinforces adequate treatment to avoid complications – Acorda Cidade

Published on 11/14/2021 10:48 am.

The disease is silent, so it is important to have routine exams and maintain healthy habits. There is research showing that when people are diagnosed they have been diabetic for at least seven years.

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram | Digital influencer and makeup artist Vick Sá

Laiane Cruz

At the age of 11, publicist Antônio Levi, now 19, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. At the time, his parents noticed some symptoms and took him to a pediatrician.

“I started to pee a lot, lose weight and they thought it was strange that I lost 7 kg in two weeks. They took me to the pediatrician, who ordered some tests. When the result came out, they took me to the hospital, because my blood glucose was very high”, said Levi, in an interview with Acorda Cidade.

According to him, discovering that he had the disease was a blow to the whole family, but in a short time, the boy was adapting to the new health care routine.

Photo: Personal Archive

“In the first week I learned to use insulin and applied it to myself. I started to understand what the disease was and why I had to take care of myself. I’ve been to the hospital a few times, but I’ve never been hospitalized. Today I am very calm and I have no problem talking about the disease”, said the advertiser.

Levi then decided to share part of his routine through social media. It started in 2015, producing videos for Youtube, and then migrated to Instagram.

“Researching I saw that there wasn’t much. And today the disease affects 50% of the world population, it kills a lot. Prevention is very important, and people who do not have diabetes should be careful, reduce the consumption of soft drinks and other foods. I have had the disease for eight years and I had no complications, I live well with the disease. Anyone who wants to follow a little bit of my routine can follow me on Instagram @levi.type.1”, he highlighted.

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

At 28 years old, digital influencer and makeup artist Vick Sá (@vicksa__) still has difficulty living with diabetes. The discovery came last year, when she had to be hospitalized as a result of covid-19.

“I was hospitalized in São Paulo because I got diabetic ketoacidosis and the blood sugar was too high, leading to decompensation. My type of diabetes is the type that takes insulin to regulate, and as I dealt with diabetes I confess that it is very difficult. I still don’t give myself 100%, but I have learned to live with the disease and to accept it”, he revealed.

The makeup artist highlighted that she sometimes talks about the disease on her social networks, warning about care.

“This care is very important, because diabetes control is essential for a healthy life. You can get along with it, just practice physical exercise, take care of your food, take the medicine and have a medical follow-up. My routine has changed since my diabetes, but I still need to improve some eating habits and do more physical activities”, said Vick to Acorda Cidade.

World Diabetes Day

Photo: Ed Santos/Acorda Cidade

World Diabetes Day is celebrated this Sunday (14). According to endocrinologist Geruza Brandão Assad, the metabolic disease causes hyperglycemia (high blood sugar) and inflammation in virtually every organ in the human body.

“It’s a very silent disease, it doesn’t give symptoms and we end up discovering it through routine exams.”



Types

Diabetes can be type 1, which represents about 10% of cases and affects children and adolescents, and the most common, type 2, encompasses about 80% of cases, caused by a relative deficiency of insulin, which is a of the hormones produced by the pancreas.

“Type 1 is characterized by a more complete deficiency of the hormone insulin, and this requires that we start using insulin as a treatment, because this puts the patient’s life at risk. It usually happens in childhood and is a hormone deficiency. Type 2 varies depending on how much insulin each person produces. So it’s that person who still produces the hormone, albeit partially”, explained the specialist to Acorda Cidade.

This year’s campaign theme is ‘Diabetes acts in silence. The information gives voice to the treatment and aims to alert the population about the disease being silent.

“This means that you will only have symptoms of hyperglycemia, high blood glucose, when it is above 170 or 200, so many times the patient is diabetic and doesn’t feel anything at all. There are researches that show that when people are diagnosed they have been diabetic for at least seven years”, he warned.

Geruza Brandão added that in some cases the disease may have genetic factors and a familial characteristic.

Treatment

The treatment of diabetes 1 is done through the application of insulin. For type 2, there are several control medications.

“The pancreatic hormone has just completed 100 years of existence, this represents the salvation of many patients. In the past, everyone who developed complete disability progressed to death. For type 2 there is a series of medications, which are increasingly using technology to bring quality of life to patients, protection against various complications, and there are several drugs that act in various sites of the disease, alleviating symptoms and protecting the person .”

If the patient does not follow the treatment prescribed by the doctor correctly, he can suffer from several complications, and in more severe cases he can have limbs amputated and even evolve to death.

“Diabetes, especially type 2, which is the most prevalent, can have complications from the person’s eyes, causing blindness, bleeding in the back of the eye, changes in vision, even the kidneys. We divide complications into two categories, which are microvascular, which affect the eyes, kidneys and nerves, and macrovascular, which can cause stroke, heart attack, global change in the body. When there is an important neurological impairment, there is loss of movement in the legs, feet, and microcirculation of the artery, causing ischemia, and there are those injuries that cannot heal, causing secondary complications that can lead to amputation,” he said.

The cases in which amputation is necessary represent a very large loss of the patient’s quality of life. Therefore, the endocrinologist emphasizes that prevention is still the best medicine.

“The moment you need to amputate a limb, you have an infection, a hospital stay, with a risk of greater complications and even death. In addition, it compromises all mobility, quality of life, affects the emotional, work activity, as sometimes the patient needs to stop working. The biggest prevention is to do routine exams every year, to have a healthy quality of life. At the moment, whoever has a diagnosis must deal with the doctor, who will point out the best way to treat and prevent complications”, he advised.

With information from reporter Ed Santos from Acorda Cidade.