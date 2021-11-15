Youth defeats Chape, climbs the table and heats up fight against Serie B

Juventude beat Chapecoense, today (14), and are still alive in the fight against relegation. The score 2-0 in Chapecó, in a game valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship, brought the team from Bahia closer to Bahia, currently the first club outside the Z4, and which has one more game compared to the team from Caxias do Sul Chape, on the other hand, continues without winning as home team. The result also put more pressure on São Paulo, who are just two points from the relegation zone.

Guilherme Castilho and Vitor Mendes scored the goals of the game, still in the first half.

With the result, Juventude reach 36 points and become 17th in the table, equaling the score of Bahia, 16th place —15th, São Paulo has 38 points. The team from Caxias do Sul surpasses Sport, which lost to Ceará and remains with 30.

In the next round, Juventude receive Fluminense and Chapecoense visit Santos. The two matches will be on Wednesday (17).

Who did well: Guilherme Castilho

Attacking midfielder opened the scoring and kept the pace throughout the game. Dynamic and intense, he helped Juventude whenever the Caxias do Sul team attacked.

Who disappointed: Keiller

Goalkeeper, who made great saves and was a character in recent games, failed in the move that ended with Juventude’s second goal. Missed out of goal.

Youth uses aerial ball and gets along well

Juventude’s first attack has already turned into a goal. The ball in the net was the result of the good play on the right side, but also the weakness of Chapecoense. With the advantage, the team from Caxias do Sul knew how to dose energy and control the match. Expanded before the break on another aerial ball, but this time after a free kick.

Chap feels the downgrade

Chapecoense’s first game after the mathematical fall to Serie B was not good. The team even created some chances in attack, but sinned when finishing.

Ju wins the second in a row and dreams

The victory in Santa Catarina also has another bias. It was the second consecutive victory for Jair Ventura’s team. On Wednesday, Juventude beat Internacional. With six points added, the team fights again to escape relegation to Serie B.

DATASHEET

CHAPECOENSE 0 X 2 YOUTH

Date and time: 11/14/2021 (Sunday), at 7:00 pm (Brasilia time)

Location: Arena Condá, in Chapecó (SC)

Referee: Alisson Sidnei Furtado (TO)

Assistants: Fábio Pereira (TO) and Cipriano da Silva Sousa (TO)

VAR: Leone Carvalho Rocha (GO)

Yellow cards: Denner, Ignacio, Mike (CHA); Michel Macedo (JUV)

Goals: Guilherme Castilho, four minutes into the first half (JUV); Vitor Mendes, 25 minutes into the first half (JUV)

CHAPECOENSE: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro (Ezequiel), Joilson (Jordan), Ignácio and Busanello; Alan Santos (Renê Jr), Denner (Marquinho), Anderson Leite, Mike and Bruno Silva (Rodrguinho); Anselmo Ramon

Coach: Felipe Andres

YOUTH: Douglas; Michel Macedo, Vitor Mendes, Forster and William Matheus; Jadson, Dawhan (Chico), Wagner (Capixaba), Guilherme Castilho (Ricardinho) and Sorriso (Paulo Henrique); Ricardo Bueno (Roberson)

Technician: Jair Ventura