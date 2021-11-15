Zig Zag Arena hit rock bottom and made Globo fourth on the ibope· TV News

Presented by Fernanda Gentil since the beginning of October, Zig Zag Arena hit rock bottom in its trajectory this Sunday (14). In the dispute with the São Paulo Grand Prix of Formula 1 in Band, the game show put Globo in fourth place in the audience ranking of Greater São Paulo — something that hasn’t happened on Sundays since 2009.

According to previous audience data in Greater São Paulo obtained by the TV news, the attraction that has Everaldo Marques, Hortência and Marco Luque in the cast lost to SBT and the Band, mainly between 2:30 pm and 3:08 pm, when the first block of the program was aired.

Fourth place arrived at 15:07 minutes, just before the end of the first part of the ride. At this time, SBT was the leader with 7.5 points against 7.0 for Band and 6.2 for Record. Globo was behind them all with 6.1 points. In the average of the first block, Zig Zag Arena was third, with 6.6 against 6.9 for Band and 7.3 for SBT.

Globo did not feel the bitter taste of being in fourth place with a Sunday production since 2009, with the program Norma, starring Denise Fraga. The show that told the story of a secretary only lasted three episodes and went off the air because it lost in the ratings for SBT, Record and RedeTV!, which showed Silvio Santos, Gugu Liberato (1959-2019) and Pânico na TV, respectively.

Another failure was Batendo Ponto (2011), which went off the air after eight episodes after reaching third place on Sundays. In other words, Zig Zag Arena entered Globo’s list of historical failures with the feat.

The Zig Zag Arena will not have a new season produced. The episodes run until January 30, 2022. The show aired fully recorded. His works took place between August and September. The data disclosed here may change in the consolidated data released on Tuesday (16), after the Republic’s Proclamation holiday.