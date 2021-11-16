17 year old princess says not ready to be queen







Princess Amalia with King Willem-Alexander Photo: RVD/via REUTERS

In a biography published before her 18th birthday on December 7, the princess heir to the throne of Holland, Amalia, says she is not yet ready to become a monarch, although she is committed to a life of service to her country.

The book, written with the approval of the government information service (RVD), which handles publicity for the Royal House, and released this Tuesday, is the deepest look to date on the life and figure of Amalia, the eldest daughter of King Willem-Alexander.

In addition to standing out at school –which was well known–, the book reveals that Amalia worked part-time as a waitress in a cafe by the beach. The owner jokingly referred to her as his “cocktail queen”.

She said that, if she were not a future queen, she could pursue a career as a singer or rider, as equestrian practitioners are called.

The royal family is highly protective of their privacy outside of formal events, and Amalia said she is embarrassed to be recognized on a daily basis, for example, while shopping.

“Everyone looks at you like you have a goldfish on your head,” he said.

She added that should her 54-year-old father die or unexpectedly leave office, she would ask her Argentine mother, Queen Maxima, to assume the throne temporarily.

“But I told my dad: just keep eating healthy and exercising a lot.”

The princess currently hopes to spend her post-college year on an internship at a multinational company before starting university studies, likely in the Dutch city of Leiden.