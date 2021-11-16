19-year-old tourist falls off the cliff at Pipa beach during ATV ride | large northern river

A 19-year-old tourist fell off a cliff on Pipa beach, on the southern coast of Rio Grande do Sul, during an ATV ride.
The case took place on Monday afternoon (15), as confirmed by the Military Police and the city’s Mixed Health Unit team.
The young man, who is from Fortaleza, was assisted with a fractured femur, pneumothorax and suspected lung perforation.
Despite the seriousness of the injuries, the health team said he was aware and oriented.
“He said he lost control and fell,” said nursing technician Liliane Gomes de Lima.
After being treated at the mixed health unit, he was transferred to the Walfredo Gurgel Hospital, in Natal.
19-year-old tourist falls off the cliff of Pipa beach during a quad bike ride
“It was a miracle that he survived. The fall was about 30 meters,” said the social worker at the mixed health unit, Rosemberg Ferreira, who was on duty on Monday (15).
The case happened around 4 pm on the cliffs in the region known as Chapadão – one of the main tourist attractions in the region. The rescue took place at Praia das Minas.
Tour groups take tours in the region daily. The g1 RN tried to get in touch with the city’s Department of Tourism, but was unable to get in touch.
The Health Department of Rio Grande do Norte was also asked about the patient’s health status this Tuesday morning (16), but did not respond until the publication of this article.
A 19-year-old young man was rescued alive by the team from the Mixed Health Unit of Tibau do Sul, RN — Photo: Provided
Cliffs are a type of geographic accident formed by a steep or vertical slope, which usually ends at the sea and suffer erosive action caused by water. Large cliffs are often called a cliff.
Accident happened almost a year after family death
The accident happened practically a year after part of a cliff collapsed and killed a family in Pipa, in Tibau do Sul. The case happened on November 17, 2020.
The victims were Hugo Pereira, 32, who was a hotel manager, his wife, Stella Souza, their 7-month-old son, Sol, and the family’s dog. They were resting in the shadow of the cliff when part of it fell.
After the accident, studies were carried out in the area to seek solutions in relation to the protection of the cliffs. In October, a study proposed the planned removal of buildings on the Pipa cliffs.