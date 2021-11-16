20 Years of Harry Potter: See where the franchise’s stars are doing

A huge success in cinema, the Harry Potter saga, which marked a generation, celebrates 20 years since the release of its first film. Brazilian fans will be able to see the trio of wizards played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint on the big screen in a special 3D session next Sunday (21).

The franchise based on British books JK Rowling started in 2001 with “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” and had its last feature “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2” released in 2011. During those ten years, the public followed the maturation of the child stars and the characters themselves. Another decade passed and other projects marked the cast’s career. Check where the protagonists have been in recent years.

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter)

Daniel Radcliffe in a scene from “Escape from Pretoria” (2020) Photo: Publicity

Daniel Radcliffe was 11 years old when he first played the little wizard Harry Potter in the saga that would make him one of the highest paid actors in the world. In 2007, he appeared in theater in the play “Equus” and, in 2011, in the revival of the classic musical “How to succeed in business without really trying”. In film, Radcliffe starred in such films as “The Woman in Black” (2012), “Verses from a Crime” (2013) and “Master’s Trick: Act 2” (2016). His last work released was as a protagonist in “Escape from Pretoria” (2020).

Emma Watson (Hermione Granger)

Emma Watson in “Adorable Women” Photo: Wilson Webb/Courtesy

Emma Watson won a legion of fans for her work as an actress and activist, which even earned her a spot on the list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2015, according to Time magazine. Among her most recognizable films are the critically acclaimed “The Perks of Being Invisible” (2012), the 2020 Oscar and BAFTA winner for best costume “Lovely Women” and the box office hit “Beauty and the Beast” (2017).

Recently, Hermione’s interpreter has also shown interest in audiovisual direction. On her Instagram account, she posted a photo holding a video camera and wrote, “Getting behind the camera and learning how it works is the most empowering thing I learned during lockdown.”

Watson has also been named a UN Women’s Goodwill Ambassador and helped launch the HeForShe gender equality movement, as well as Time’s Up UK, which raises resources to help abused women in response to the #MeToo movement. Currently, Emma is engaged in environmental activism and has even participated in COP26 on climate change.

Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)

In his artistic career, Rupert Grint has done little work other than his role as Harry Potter’s best friend in the franchise. The actor participated in little-known independent projects, such as “Lições de vida” (2006) and “Cherrybomb” (2009) and debuted on stage in 2013 with the play “Mojo”, by Jez Butterworth.

In 2012, he even opened a hotel in Hertford, England, but closed its doors four years later, after having managed to raise just over two thousand pounds. His career has recently been boosted by a featured role in M. Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller series “Servant” on Apple TV. The production was nominated for an Emmy for Best Cinematography for a 2021 Single Camera Series.

Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy)

Tom Felton in “The Forgotten Battle” Photo: Publicity

Outside the skin of the Slytherin wizard, Felton pursued an artistic career. One of his most prominent works was in “Planeta dos Apes: the Origin” (2011), in addition to the critically acclaimed period drama “Belle” (2013). Last year, he was part of the cast of the feature “The Forgotten Battle”. Felton has also appeared in lesser-known independent films and TV series such as “Labyrinth”. Enthusiastic music, he even released some EPs.

Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley)

Bonnie Wright Photo: Getty Images

Wright pursued a career as an actress, primarily in independent films, and as a director. After graduating in film from the University of Arts London, Wright directed the drama “Separate we come, separate we go” (2012), which was released in Cannes to critical acclaim. Ginny Weasley’s interpreter also took to the stage in 2013 with the play “The moment of truth” and participated, in the following year, in the celebrity cooking show “The great british bake off”.

Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom)

Matthew Lewis Photo: Getty Images

After playing Neville Longbottom, Matthew Lewis played critically acclaimed roles in “Like I Was Before You” (2016) and the series remake “Creatures Big and Small.” He was also cast in the series “Ripper Street” and “Happy Valley”. Lewis currently hosts the Leeds United football team podcast “Doing a Leeds” with former footballer Jermaine Beckford.

Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas)

Anglo-Brazilian actor Alfred Enoch Photo: Leo Martins / Agência O Globo

The Anglo-Brazilian actor was known for portraying one of the few black characters in Harry Potter. In addition to taking the stage in several plays, Enoch appeared in an episode of the hit BBC series “Sherlock”, but his best-known role was as Wes Gibbins in Shonda Rhime’s legal drama “How to get away with murder.”

The artist also stars with Taís Araújo in the film “Provisional Measure”, directed by Lázaro Ramos. The film won the award for best screenplay at the Indie Memphis Film Festival, and for best director and actor for Enoch at the Pan African Film, in Los Angeles.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

