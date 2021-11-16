23-year-old volleyball athlete dies after car accident

THE volleyball player Núbia Rebello, 23, died this Sunday after colliding her car with a horse on a highway near Cravinhos, in São Paulo. According to the ESPN portal, the Volei Cravinhos athlete was rescued by the Military Police and taken to the Hospital das Clínicas in Ribeirão Preto, but she did not resist the accident. The animal also died on impact.

– My girl, you struggled so hard to understand what volleyball represents, you tried to understand all the meanings that the sport represents, each rule, each objective, each smile! Today God takes you close to Him and I, Uncle Gullit, will remember your constant evolution, to defend, to attack, block, draw and be happy… His love to make us happy will be forever kept in our hearts ! – wrote Vôlei Cravinhos on his social networks.

The athlete’s wake took place this Monday morning, at the Municipal Cemetery of Cravinhos. The Municipal Sports Department of Cravinhos also published a publication to inform about the death of Núbia Rebello.

– Here are our feelings to all the family and friends of Nubia, as well as to all the athletes and the Technical Committee who have lived with her for all these years – wrote the Secretariat.

