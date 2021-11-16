4 events are interrupted on the weekend in Barbalha and 2,000 people are approached

Four events were interrupted in Barbalha, in the Cariri region, between last Friday, 12th, and this Monday, 15th, for non-compliance with the sanitary norms established in the state decree to contain the advance of the new coronavirus. According to information supplied by the City Hall, these were crowded places, lack of face mask and vaccination passport.

Four owners of commercial establishments were fined and more than two thousand people were approached for not complying with the security measures in force to fight the pandemic. The actions had the support of security professionals involved in Operation Proclamation of the Republic, which aims to intensify inspection and reduce accidents on state highways.

Carlos Henrique Albuquerque, coordinator of the Sanitary Surveillance of Barbalha and vice president of the municipal technical committee for dealing with Covid-19, said that the administration has noticed sanitary infractions with the latest flexibility. “We warn that the pandemic is not over and it is necessary to continue with the security measures”, he defended.

Albuquerque was interviewed by Farias Júnior on CBN Cariri radio. He highlighted that several agglomerations were identified at gas stations, and were closed.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 177 inhabitants of Barbalha have died and 7,100 have been contaminated as a result of Covid-19, according to data in IntegraSUS consolidated at 12:33 pm this Monday, 15th. Regarding the occupation of beds, 65% of the Intensive Care Units (ICUs) are occupied and none of the wards have active beds.

The municipality has an alert level considered “low” for the pandemic, according to data from the Health Department of Ceará compiled between October 31 and last Friday, 13. Between October 24 and November 6, however, Barbalha made up the list of 19 municipalities with “very high” alert for the pandemic, which made the administration decide to tighten the measures.

