4 times Dayane made fun of women’s appearance

In recent days, Dayane Mello accused Marina Ferrari, Rico Melquiades and Aline Mineiro of concocting slurs to defame her in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) when they accused her of speaking ill of the appearance of women. According to the former Grande Fratello, they would be doing this with the purpose of hitting her with “serious agendas” knowing that their audience is made up of “LGBT women and people” and guaranteed that they would never do that. However, the reality is not quite like that. Check out a few times the model mocked the appearance of the pieces:

“Swollen belly”

The Farm 2021: Dayane watches Valentina wear a bikini Image: Playback/Playplus

One morning the participants received a SPA treatment, Valentina Francavilla made curls in her hair and, excited with the look, decided to try a new bikini. She showed the look to Dayane, who pointed out the supposed abdominal bulge of Mouse’s former stage assistant.

“Look,” asked the Italian, as she adjusted the bathing piece on her body.

“I like it,” Dayane replied. “Only this belly is there…”.

“You’re what?” asked Valentina.

“A little swollen, right, friend?”, completed the model.

“Joker”

The Farm 2021: Dayane compares ex-pean Liziane Gutierrez to the Joker Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Some pedestrians gathered in the room and remembered funny moments lived until now within the reality. Liziane Gutierrez, the first eliminated, was cited, and the model compared her to the Joker, character from Batman. Liziane was the victim of negligence when she tried to perform cosmetic procedures and had to undergo operations to correct them.

Valentina said: “Namaste (Liziane) slept for four days.” “Wow, I remember, she used to have red lipstick in her mouth for three days,” confirmed Aline.

Dynho complemented as he ran his hand over his mouth to demonstrate: “The lipstick was like this already.” Then Dayane snapped, “Did she look like the? What’s that movie like? Joker (Joker)? Joker.” “The joker?” questioned MC Gui, who heard the model’s confirmation next.

“Looks like a man”

The Farm 2021: Dayane detonates Marina’s appearance Image: Playback/Playplus

During the program’s eighth party, Dayane detonated the appearance of Marina Ferrari. In conversation with Rico and Aline, the model snapped: “It’s nothing sensual, zero. The least sensual woman I’ve seen in this house. Beauty isn’t all that either. It’s not all that. I don’t even think she’s pretty.” .

The ex-panicat disagreed with the former Gran Fratello Vip (Italy) participant: “I don’t think so” and Rico repeated: “I don’t think so either”. The ex-On Vacation with the Ex continued defending Marina: “I think she’s beautiful. She’s beautiful” and Aline also praised the girl: “I think it’s a hurricane”. Day disagreed with the duo: “I don’t think so.”

Dayane continued to criticize the influencer’s appearance: “I don’t like muscular women” and Rico interrupted: “She’s not muscular!” The model snapped, “Very. She looks like a man, love.”

The pawn defended Marina: “I think she’s perfect. You must be jealous of her” and Day scoffed: “Envy? Look at me. Look at me well. Do you think I need to be jealous? Oh, son. Do you think I need to be jealous? be jealous of Marina?”.

Power is in the hair?

The Farm 2021: Dayane Says Aline’s Long Hair Was More “Powerful” Image: Playback/PlayPlus

During the recording of “Hora do Faro” last week, Aline and Dayane argued after the ex-panicat accused the model of criticizing her look after taking out her hair extensions. The former Grande Fratello compared Aline to a “poodle” and would have even said that she was looking like a “male”.

Dayane defended herself, but still blurted out that short hair would be “inferior”: “When she was taking out her hair extensions, I always said, ‘Wow, Aline, let your hair grow, I think it’s such a beautiful powerful woman.’ a friend, can’t I give you an opinion? The same thing I said about Valentina: ‘What about this pink hair?'”.