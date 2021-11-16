4 tips for those who want to start or return to training in 2021 – 11/16/2021

In recent years, in the context of the pandemic, well-being and care for physical and mental health have gained great prominence. Much was discussed about the impact of sedentary lifestyle and also on cases of illnesses related to mental health.

The importance of moving to prevent disease and stay healthy has never been discussed so much. People realized that it was possible to move even at home and exercise as part of a routine. During the home-office, many people had to learn to cultivate good habits as a way to balance their personal and professional lives.

In addition to the physical benefits, moving around guarantees the release of hormones related to well-being that continue to work in the body even after exercise.

Benefits beyond physical health

During exercise, there is an increase in serotonin levels, modulating mood states and inhibiting emotional systems; there is release of endorphins, which, like dopamine, produce relaxing effects in the body, which may be related to greater stability in the positive mood.

The action of these hormones is related to the reduction of depression, stress and an improvement in mood, positively influencing self-esteem and the feeling of pleasure and self-efficacy.

And even with all these benefits, some say they don’t have time to exercise. These people also often complain about lack of energy, focus, and low productivity at work and at home.

Evidence indicates that physical exercise also benefits brain function, being able to improve learning and memory, so if you dedicate 1 hour of your day to exercise, you will gain more focus and productivity at work and, consequently, you you will have more time to perform other activities you enjoy, especially when it comes to self-care.

And how long should I exercise to get these benefits?

The WHO (World Health Organization) considers a physically active individual to be one who practices 150 minutes a week of physical activity with moderate intensity, or recommends at least 75 minutes a week of vigorous intensity.

Individuals over the age of 64 must follow the same recommendations given for adults, but the activities must be carried out with the support of a health care professional.

the problem of staying seated

Sitting time is an important marker of sedentary behavior, and not simply the absence of physical activity, but rather a set of individual behaviors that reduce quality of life.

Therefore, even if people reach the WHO recommendations in relation to the time of physical activity practice, if they remain seated for prolonged periods, there is evidence suggesting damages to health.

There is still time

At this moment, with the reduction of restrictions, a movement of people more aware of health care and the benefits of physical activity can be observed. It’s never too late to start physical activity and 2021 isn’t over yet.

If you want to start this self-care in 2021, I left some tips to make your routine easier so that your care doesn’t just stay for the next year!

4 important tips for those who want to go back or start their exercise routine in 2021:

1. Set your goals

Always remember your goals and why you decided to start, whether by losing weight, gaining muscle mass, preventing disease or improving physical and mental health.

Focus and set smaller goals every time, it will keep you motivated! If you have difficulty setting goals and meeting goals, there are health monitoring apps these days that can help you build the habit and discipline. This type of self-management can bring you more engagement, increasing your attractiveness and involving you in your own results.

Recent studies already show the impact of these applications, significantly contributing to health and quality of life. Considering that one of the barriers found in the regular practice of physical activity is lack of motivation and lack of encouragement, these applications share and create alerts if you are not meeting the goals and provide incentives for you to continue.

2. Know what your priorities are

Always establish a day and time so that you don’t get lost in the routine of work, homework, children. Don’t let other tasks get in the way of your training pace, that’s why it takes discipline and consistency.

It is much easier for the body to adapt to a training routine that is always done at the same time. Always prefer the time that is more lively and in a good mood. If at the end of the day, you feel very tired and the chance of quitting training will be much greater. Therefore, know and respect the rhythm of your body.

3. Carry out adaptation training in the first three weeks

Adaptive workouts make the body adapt in a healthy way and never get into the same rhythm if you’ve been standing still for a period of time. And if you were sedentary and decided to face the gym, it’s no use training five times a week if you don’t train even once a week. Start slowly and at a slower pace so that the expectation is not dashed if you can’t exercise five times a week.

4. Respect your body’s readaptation time

In the first few days of training, it is normal to experience late muscle pain. This pain can last from 48 to 72 hours and it is necessary to respect the limits of the body and muscle recovery time.

If you can start a physical activity this year, don’t leave it for next year. Assess if you’re not just using an excuse to procrastinate and boycott yourself. Remember: exercise has many benefits for mental health, which needs to be very well taken care of at this end-of-the-year period, when people naturally feel more tired and melancholy.

End the year with energy and health to start the new year in the best way! Look for a health care professional to guide you and monitor your training.

*Collaboration: Rodrigo Kenzo, personal trainer manager at Clínica La Posture and Renata Luri, physiotherapist with a doctorate in health sciences from Unifesp and partner at Clínica La Posture

