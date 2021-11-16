49ers surprise and trample ‘superstarred’ Rams

Monday Night Football Duel Closes NFL Week 10

Even though it was reinforced with Von Miller in defense and Odell Beckham Jr. in attack, the Los Angeles Rams did not do well on the debut of his newest sweetheart who is one of the favorites to go to the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady shares an account of his Super Bowl appearances. Each episode explores the moments of his life on and off the field.

the best of NFL and college football has transmission by ESPN on Star+.

On Monday Night Football of week 10 of NFL, the Rams went to Levi’s Stadium and got hit by the San Francisco 49ers by 31 to 10.

From the start, the Niners defense didn’t give a chance to Matt Stafford, who threw two interceptions in the first quarter, one of which was returned for a touchdown.

With an efficient defense, the Niners also had the peace of mind to play well in attack, with Jimmy Garoppolo with a safe performance, without interceptions and with two touchdowns launched.

The highlight of the San Francisco attack was Deebo Samuel, who noted a receiving TD and a running TD.

With this result, the Rams fall from the lead of NFC West and go to second with 7 wins and 2 losses. The Niners (3-5), are in third. The division continues with the Cardinals (8-2) at the top.

Statistics

Jimmy Garoppolo: 15-19 on passes, 182 yards, 2 touchdowns

Deebo Samuel: 5 charge, 36 yards, 1 ground TD; 5 catches, 97 yards, 1 TD

George Kittle: 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD