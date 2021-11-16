49ers surprise and trample ‘superstarred’ Rams

Monday Night Football Duel Closes NFL Week 10
Even though it was reinforced with Von Miller in defense and Odell Beckham Jr. in attack, the Los Angeles Rams did not do well on the debut of his newest sweetheart who is one of the favorites to go to the Super Bowl.
the best of NFL and college football has transmission by ESPN on Star+.
On Monday Night Football of week 10 of NFL, the Rams went to Levi’s Stadium and got hit by the San Francisco 49ers by 31 to 10.
From the start, the Niners defense didn’t give a chance to Matt Stafford, who threw two interceptions in the first quarter, one of which was returned for a touchdown.
With an efficient defense, the Niners also had the peace of mind to play well in attack, with Jimmy Garoppolo with a safe performance, without interceptions and with two touchdowns launched.
The highlight of the San Francisco attack was Deebo Samuel, who noted a receiving TD and a running TD.
With this result, the Rams fall from the lead of NFC West and go to second with 7 wins and 2 losses. The Niners (3-5), are in third. The division continues with the Cardinals (8-2) at the top.
Statistics
Jimmy Garoppolo: 15-19 on passes, 182 yards, 2 touchdowns
Deebo Samuel: 5 charge, 36 yards, 1 ground TD; 5 catches, 97 yards, 1 TD
George Kittle: 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD
Matt Stafford: 26-41 on passes, 243 yards, 1 pass to TD, 2 intercepts
Cooper Kupp: 11 catches, 122 yards
Odell Beckham Jr.: 2 catches, 18 yards