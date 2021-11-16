7 mesh routers to make your wifi more stable | shopping guide

If your connected TV’s streaming crashes and your video calls work too, it’s time to change your wi-fi router and adopt a more modern technology known as wi-fi mesh (“mesh” in English).

O g1 listed seven mesh routers that their main advantage is to better spread the wi-fi signal throughout the house, in addition to managing the entire network – allowing you to create a visitor-only wifi and control children’s internet access in one location, for example.

They are more expensive than regular routers, those with visible antennas, due to the most advanced technology. In addition to having integrated features, they are sold in kits of 2 or 3 modules, in general, which already allow a good coverage in the house, and others can be purchased separately.

At the end of the article, see more tips on how to choose the best ideal model.

The D-Link model comes in a kit with 2 modules (router and repeater), Gigabit Ethernet (for connection up to 1000 Mbps – megabits per second), WPA2 and WPA3 security and can be controlled by digital assistants like Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

The COVR 1102 allows you to add new additional modules, purchased separately, for installation in locations with the greatest need for network coverage. But kit modules allow for coverage coverage of up to 325 square meters, according to the manufacturer. Its retail price in early November was around R$1,000.

Google also has a mesh router, recently launched in Brazil and coming in packages with a module (R$1,000 on average in online stores, in the first week of November) or three modules (BRL 2,000).

It has a futuristic look with integrated LED, Gigabit Ethernet (up to 1000 Mbps), estimated coverage of 110 square meters per module and WPA3 security (more secure than the default, WPA2).

Router configuration is done by Google Home app, which allows you to select devices with signal priority, such as smart TV and create a network for visitors – Home also controls other connected devices, such as lamps, sockets with Wi-Fi, in addition to Chromecast, streaming.

The Intelbras kit promises coverage of up to 360 square meters with two modules (in early November, it cost R$600 in online stores), with Gigabit Ethernet (up to 1000 Mbps) and WPA2 security (standard).

bring one cool feature for easy installation of smart home products, which usually connect only to the 2.4GHz network: for a limited time, only this frequency is active to help smart products connect – then reactivates the 5GHz network as well.

The Multilaser model comes in a kit with two modules and is best suited for those with internet connections below 100 Mbps (Fast Ethernet, slower) at home, despite having an estimated coverage area of ​​200 square meters.

The Android app handles all the installation and control of the router, and also allows you to create a network for visitors and adjust the internet usage time for children with parental control.

The security follows the WPA2 standard (standard) and, in the first week of November, it was available in retail for R$500.

Positive Smart Home Mesh Fast

Positivo has two mesh router models: a Fast (with Fast Ethernet, which goes up to 100 Mbps) and a Giga (fast, with Gigabit Ethernet, up to 1,000 Mbps), both with an older, box-mounted router look with antennas .

O two-piece kit promise coverage of up to 400 square meters.

Security is WPA2 standard and the app (which also works for other smart home products from the brand) allows you to network visitors and enable parental controls. The Fast version cost R$600 at the beginning of November, and the Giga, R$800.

Tenda’s mesh router can reach up to 300 square meters of coverage area, but it also comes with Fast Ethernet, suitable for connections below 100 Mbps. In early November, its retail price was R$600.

O app for Android and iOS allows you to create a network for visitors, enable parental control and every system update is done automatically. Security follows the WPA2 standard.

TP-Link model, with flying saucer design, comes with two units in the package, with an expected coverage of 230 meters per module – and was found in retail for R$ 1,500 in the first week of November.

It has a unified management mode across the app, including smart home devices that use Bluetooth and Zigbee technology (present in some connected lamps and other devices). And it offers parental control, network availability adjustment for certain equipment (such as TV) and more built-in security features such as antivirus.

Mesh routers allow you to create a single wireless network spread across a house, with the help of modules. A main module is connected to the broadband operator’s modem. To expand coverage, it is possible to add new modules around the house, which can be purchased separately.

Most mesh routers come with a different design, without multiple transmit antennas and with a cube-shaped finish, often white, to disguise a technological product in the middle of the decoration.

Additional features include the ability to create a separate Wi-Fi network for visitors and the adoption of advanced security protocols to protect devices.

Parents concerned about what their kids see on the web can turn on parental controls, blocking websites and limiting time, all with one-click Android and iOS apps.

These modules work together to maintain signal quality throughout the environment. Thus, the internet speed remains stable everywhere, making the streaming in 4K resolution and the meeting never drop anymore, even with many devices connected.

Depending on the model, up to 100 devices can be connected to a mesh network – from 4K TV to smart switch and lamp.

To give an example, the smartphone “understands” that it is the same wireless network in the office, kitchen and backyard, without running out of signal (with just a traditional router) or switching networks (using network repeaters, like those to plug in).

The mesh router uses 2.4GHz and 5GHz transmission frequencies on the same network, and it is advisable to give the same name when creating your network with the mesh router – some models already do this automatically.

Some items need to be noted when buying a kit. The first is the network input port speed on the device – to connect the carrier cable. If it’s a Fast Ethernet cable, the maximum speed it can transmit is 100 megabits per second, which can cause a bottleneck.

It is recommended that it be a Gigabit Ethernet port, which allows for higher speeds (1 gigabit per second) – if the internet connection has a high speed (such as 200 megabits per second or higher). In large Brazilian cities, operators are already selling speed packages of 500 Mbps or more, and a simpler model is not suitable for this fast connection.

Cheaper mesh router models have Fast Ethernet ports, which are slower and if the internet connection gets faster, the wi-fi won’t necessarily speed up with it, creating a bottleneck.

Another important point, explains Eduardo Lima, a specialist in networks, is the operator’s modem configuration when connecting to the wireless router.

Telecommunications companies usually install equipment in customers’ homes with built-in Wi-Fi, and this can have a problem with the mesh network.

“The operator’s device needs to be configured to turn off its own Wi-Fi and in a mode called bridge for the router to work with all its capacity”, guides Lima.

This step – turn off the operator’s WiFi and leave the router in bridge mode – it can be done by the operator’s own installation technician.

In addition, just connect the network cable from the operator’s modem to the equipment and follow quick steps using an application that, in most cases, is very user-friendly, easy to understand.

You no longer need to use your browser and enter complicated IP addresses (such as 192.168.0.1) to find your router’s configuration – this is still possible, but apps often offer more tuning capabilities.

Like smartphones and other consumer electronics, the mesh router also needs occasional system updates, and in this type of equipment the process is simpler and faster.

THE network security is another item to be checked: the minimum is that the mesh router uses the WPA2 standard, but some newer models already use the WPA3 standard, even more secure. The difference between WPA2 and WPA3 is the increased security in data transmission when a new computer or device is connected to the network.

How many modules do I need?

The more modules installed, the greater the coverage.

The area varies depending on the equipment and is almost always a little smaller than the manufacturers promise, it is worth noting.

But a module promises to cover a radius of 180 square meters, on average. “Everything around the router degrades the signal, from the walls to the electrical wiring”, comments Lima. So the range seems to be large, but not so much.

“Using the app and following the settings according to the manual, networks work right. And, often, when there is a signal problem, it is solved with another module”, explains Lima, a specialist in networks.

According to him, the “ideal world” for large environments is to use cabling around the house to connect each module by Gigabit Ethernet cable (Cat6 type). But this involves more investment in network infrastructure, which is not always the case.

In a 90 square meter townhouse, one module would be sufficient, but the TV room might be far away from the main module in the upstairs office. In this example, a second module complements the connection and maintains the fast internet speed. In a 40 square meter apartment, just one module is enough for the whole house.