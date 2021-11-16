A few hours after turning himself in to the FBI, the guru on the right, Steve Bannon, is released

posted on 11/15/2021 7:48 PM



The arrest of Steve Bannon, former political adviser to Donald Trump, a guru of the radical right and an ally of the Bolsonaro family, lasted a few hours. Federal Judge Robin Meriweather released him without bail but made a series of demands on the right. Bannon is under investigation for contempt of US Congress after he refused to cooperate with the investigation of the attack on the Capitol, which took place on January 6, 2021, by Donald Trump supporters.

Steve will respond in freedom. He agreed to have a weekly check with court officials, hand over his passport and notify any travel within the country. Bannon will only be able to travel internationally if the Court authorizes it.

The Capitol Attack Investigation Commission wants Bannon to testify because it believes he “had some prior knowledge of the extreme events that took place” on 6 January. Five people died in the attack and more than 570 are legally responsible for the crime.

The complaint against Bannon was filed by Attorney General Merrick Garland and upheld by the federal court. The contempt trial will take into account Bannon’s refusal to appear at a session with the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol.

Bannon is also accused of failing to deliver documents requested by Congress that may contain information about the attack. Each indictment provides for imprisonment from 30 days to one year, as well as a fine of up to $100,000.

Upon his release, Bannon declared that his team “will go on the attack.” On his side was David Schoen, a lawyer who defended Trump in the former president’s second impeachment trial. Schoen said that Bannon did not attend the hearings scheduled by the House committee because he followed the strategist’s attorney’s instruction at the time.

Trump came to the defense of the former adviser, whom he gave a court pardon on the last day as US president. “This country has perhaps never done to anyone what it does to Steve Bannon,” Trump said, calling America a “radicalized mess.”

Trump is fighting in court to prevent documents produced at the White House during the Jan. 6 insurgency from being made available for Congressional investigation.

Bannon is regarded as something of a radical right guru. In addition to working directly with Trump, he was editor-in-chief of the ultra-right website Breitbart News, is an enthusiast of the Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) government and has met several times with Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL).

“We are overthrowing the Biden regime,” Bannon said before turning himself in

Bannon’s arrest was engineered as an event for the man’s followers. Before heading to the FBI office, he did a live on social media and asked supporters to “stay focused.”

“I don’t want anyone to take their eyes off what we are doing every day, we are bringing down the Biden regime. Stay focused on the message. This is all noise,” he said.