A rout makes Flamengo triple title chances, but Atlético-MG remains the absolute favorite; see probabilities

According to a survey by the FiveThirtyEight portal, which specializes in statistical analysis, Atlético-MG has an 87% chance of winning the Brazilian Championship title, followed by Flamengo, with 13%

The mission is very tough, but the Flamengo’s 4-0 rout against São Paulo kept the red and black people alive in the fight for the title of Brazilian championship. But the widespread favoritism in the competition remains in the hands of the Atlético-MG, who still leads the national with a good eight points clearance.

According to a survey by the portal FiveThirtyEight, specializing in statistical analysis, the Belo Horizonte team has an 87% chance of ending the long fast and lifting the Brasileirão cup in 2021.

Flamengo, which had 4% in the last round, went to 13% after running over São Paulo in Morumbi. The two teams have played 31 games, and still have one game overdue.

defeated by turned by Fluminense at Maracanã, O palm trees is now in third position in the Brazilian Championship, and is now tied with the Corinthians in the chances of title, both with less than 1%.

By the projection of the FiveThirtyEight, the expectation is that Atlético-MG reaches 80 points at the end of the 38 rounds.

Flamengo has an estimated score of 74 points, followed by Palmeiras (68) and Corinthians (59), who would close the G4 of Brasileirão based on the estimate of performance for the last matches of the competition.