A woman can be a second patient cured of HIV without the use of medication

A group of international researchers claims to have found the second patient in the world who appears to have been cured of HIV infection, without any type of antiviral treatment or bone marrow transplant.

Although extremely rare, the case raises hopes that someday it will be possible to cure more patients of the human immunodeficiency virus.

Published in the scientific journal Annals of Internal Medicine, the study reports the case of “Patient Esperanza”, nickname given to keep her anonymous.

The only other record of someone who appears to have completely eradicated the HIV virus was a 67-year-old woman named Loreen Willenberg.

Both are known as “elite controllers”, an extremely rare group but one that may be key to curing the disease. Since the beginning of the global AIDS epidemic, 76 million people have been infected with HIV and 38 million people are currently living with the virus.

Generally speaking, elite controllers appear to have an immune system that can keep HIV under control without treatment — but they are not necessarily cured of the disease completely, as is the case with Willenberg and Esperanza.