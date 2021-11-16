A woman can be a second patient cured of HIV without the use of medication

A group of international researchers claims to have found the second patient in the world who appears to have been cured of HIV infection, without any type of antiviral treatment or bone marrow transplant.

Although extremely rare, the case raises hopes that someday it will be possible to cure more patients of the human immunodeficiency virus.

Published in the scientific journal Annals of Internal Medicine, the study reports the case of “Patient Esperanza”, nickname given to keep her anonymous.

The only other record of someone who appears to have completely eradicated the HIV virus was a 67-year-old woman named Loreen Willenberg.

Both are known as “elite controllers”, an extremely rare group but one that may be key to curing the disease. Since the beginning of the global AIDS epidemic, 76 million people have been infected with HIV and 38 million people are currently living with the virus.

Generally speaking, elite controllers appear to have an immune system that can keep HIV under control without treatment — but they are not necessarily cured of the disease completely, as is the case with Willenberg and Esperanza.

The same team of researchers in the Esperanza case published an article about Willenberg in August 2020 in the prestigious scientific journal nature. In both cases, they could not find any traces of the virus in more than 1 billion blood cells taken from each patient.

However, there is still a lot to discover. The group believes that there are more people who are naturally cured, but who “don’t know their luck.”

The most important thing is to find out how the immune system makes this happen. Researchers believe that “a combination of different immunological mechanisms” may have contributed, according to information from the CNN Health.

Today, many researchers are working on strategies, such as vaccines, to help infected people based on what has already been learned.

“The examples of these two cases really suggest that our current efforts to find a cure for HIV infection are not elusive,” study author Xu Yu told the news website gizmodo. “If we learn how natural immunity to the virus works, we’ll be able to do that.”