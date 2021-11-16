Abel and Palmeiras goalkeepers meet Neymar and Tite in training for the national team at the Academy | palm trees

Goalkeepers Weverton and Jailson, coach Abel Ferreira and ex-goalkeeper Marcos, the club’s idol and five-time world champion with the national team, were at CT to meet the Brazilian players.

Weverton, who is a frequent name on Tite’s list and was not called up because he was spared, as well as other athletes who work in Brazil, met with Alisson and other teammates.

Marcos and Jailson took children who posed for photos and got autographs from Neymar and other athletes.

Abel Ferreira also posed for photos with coach Tite and other players from the Brazilian team.

Palmeiras trained at the Academy this Monday morning, as well as the national team, which has been preparing on site since Saturday.

