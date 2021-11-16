Abidal would be involved in aggression against PSG player

This Monday, the ambush and aggression involving the Paris Saint-Germain Kheira Hamraou player won another chapter. Eric Abidal, a former Barcelona player, was accused of involvement in the case, according to information from the French newspaper ‘Le Monde’.

According to the Attorney of the Republic of Versailles, Maryvonne Caillibotte, Kheira’s phone chip would be in Abidal’s name. What explains this connection is an extramarital involvement that they lived between 2018 and 2020.

The publication raises the hypothesis of a revenge scenario, analyzed as one of the possible reasons for the aggression. In addition, Abidal’s current wife, Hayet Abidal, will also be able to be heard during the investigations.

According to testimony from PSG players, Hamraoiu called Abidal the day after the incident. The reports claim that the aggressors would have said: “That’s how we sleep with married men, isn’t it?”

In an interview with the ‘RMC’ portal, Olivier Martin, Abidal’s lawyer, said that the former player has not received any official summons and does not understand how his name was associated with this case.

understand the case

Aminata Diallo, who plays for PSG and the French national team, is suspected of having participated in an attack on Kheira Hamraoui, also a midfielder at the Paris club.

Kheira Hamraoui, midfielder of the PSG and French women’s team, was ambushed Image: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Hamraoui was ambushed last Thursday night (4). At the time, she went to a dinner organized by PSG at a restaurant and was returning home with her teammate.

“At around 10:30 pm (local time), near her house, she was in the car driven by Aminata Diallo when she saw two strangers with their faces covered,” said a source at the newspaper L’Equipe.

According to the newspaper, one of the men had taken Hamraoui by force from the car and attacked her in the legs with a metal bar. Minutes later, the two strangers fled.

Afterwards, Hamraoui was taken to a hospital, where she had stitches on her legs and hands. On account of the attack, she defrauded PSG in the victory against Real Madrid in the Women’s Champions League – meanwhile, Diallo started the game. Yesterday, however, she was detained by the police but released for lack of evidence.