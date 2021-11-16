Accused of contempt for not cooperating with investigations into the Capitol invasion, Bannon turns himself in to the FBI

WASHINGTON — Former Republican political strategist Steve Bannon turned himself in to the FBI on Monday after he was accused of defying Congress by refusing to cooperate with investigations into the invasion of the Capitol by mobs favoring then-President Donald Trump on 6 January. The invasion, aimed at preventing congressional confirmation of Joe Biden’s election victory, subjected US institutions to their biggest stress test of recent times, leaving five people dead and hundreds injured.

Bannon, 67, became a defendant on Friday on two criminal charges, the first of their kind related to the House committee’s investigations, led by the Democrats, into the invasion. He will appear in court for the first time this Monday afternoon, starting a possibly long and complex process to force him to testify — pressure that authorities hope will serve to convince other Trump allies to cooperate.





Addressing the Republican base and surrounded by security guards, the former strategist spoke directly to the camera that broadcast his surrender live on the social network Gettr. Launched by another former Trump adviser, Jason Miller, the network has been gaining traction among far-right supporters in the US and Brazil.

“I don’t want anyone to take their eyes off the ball.” We are daily overthrowing the Biden regime – said Bannon, who is also close to the Bolsonaro family and tried to articulate the populist right in the world after leaving the Trump government. “I want you to stay focused. All this is just noise,” he added, advertising his podcast while a protester in the background carried a poster accusing him of orchestrating a coup d’état.

The former strategist was accused by a grand jury — which in the US decides whether a criminal charge brought by the prosecutor’s office will be accepted by the court — of contempt of Congress after refusing to testify to the parliamentary committee and hand over documents to investigators. If convicted, he could face up to one year in prison and a maximum fine of $1,000 for each count, according to the Department of Justice.

30 subpoenas

Bannon is one of more than 30 people close to the former president who have been subpoenaed to testify to the House committee that seeks to understand the events that culminated on January 6 — and to what extent the government’s top leadership may have helped to plan. it.

Since before the election, in November 2020, Trump had already mobilized his base arguing that the election would be fraudulent, anticipating his defeat. The rhetoric, however, gained momentum after the confirmation of the result, although there was no evidence of systematic fraud. The then president and his allies launched a legislative and judicial offensive to try to reverse the popular vote, but they were unsuccessful.

The commission seeks to question Bannon about the meetings that took place at the Wilard hotel in Washington and elsewhere in the capital in the days leading up to Jan. 6. According to clues gathered by investigators, the organizers of the movement “Stop the Steal” (Stop the Fraud) deceived the Capitol Police in order to be able to hold demonstrations near Congress.

The White House, according to witnesses heard by the New York Times, acted in coordination with the group so that participants in a protest scheduled for Jan. 6, in which Trump participated by inflating protesters, later invaded the Capitol. In his podcast, Bannon even predicted the day would be chaotic, something the Justice Department saw as evidence that he “had prior knowledge of the extreme events that would occur the next day.”

executive privilege

Other allies of the then president, such as Jason Miller, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien, were also subpoenaed by Congress, as was former chief of staff Mike Meadows. Trump, however, instructed his former collaborators not to testify or deliver documents to the commission, claiming that communications with the then president would be confidential.

They point to the principle of executive privilege, which would give the president and other senior members the prerogative not to hand over certain types of official communications to the courts or Congress. It is up to the courts, however, to determine whether the reason for invoking the privilege, cited by Bannon and Meadows for rejecting their subpoenas, is legitimate.

Last week, a court had ordered the White House to release the detailed records of Trump’s motions on Jan. 6, but the decision was temporarily suspended by an appeals court on Friday. The case will be heard again on the 30th, but a verdict against Trump would complicate the argument of the collaborators, who also refuse to cooperate with the investigations.

A prominent figure on the global far right, Bannon engineered the campaign that brought Trump to the Oval Office in 2016, and then briefly served as its chief strategist. Last year, he was briefly arrested after being accused of fraud in a scheme to build the wall along the US-Mexico border, one of Trump’s main promises, who granted him a presidential pardon before the case went to trial.