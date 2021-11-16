Adele debuts four songs from ’30’ and makes personal revelations to Oprah, especially on TV; know how it was

Adele releases the long awaited album “30” next Friday (19) and kicked off the promotion week in style. She starred on Sunday night’s “One night only” special on American broadcaster CBS, featuring excerpts from her guest-only appearance at the Los Angeles landmark Griffith Observatory and from an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The two-hour show was also streamed via Paramount+ streaming.

At the show, in front of an audience of 300 people that included celebrities like Leonardo Di Caprio, Lizzo, Selena Gomez, Drake and Ellen DeGeneres, Adele made the live debut of four songs that will be in “30”: the single “Easy on me “, “I drink wine”, “Hold on” and “Love is a game”.

The ten-song repertoire, which was accompanied by piano and strings, also featured old hits such as “Hello”, “Skyfall”, “Someone like you” and “Rolling in the deep”, as well as a version of “Make you feel my love” by Bob Dylan.

In frank conversation with Oprah Winfrey, Adele went through several personal issues from her recent past, among them some that inspired songs from “30”.

Below, the main topics discussed by the pair.

judgments by appearance

Adele opened up about her recent weight loss, explaining that she initially started exercising more because she realized it could help her fight anxiety. So, the British started to enjoy the gym sessions, even though she didn’t intend to lose weight.

“I’m not shocked or bothered by people’s reactions,” she told Oprah. “Because my body has been objectified throughout my career.”

He continued: “I handled my body well before and I’m still doing it now. It’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies… I’m trying to live my own life.”

The singer, who described herself as a skilled athlete and boxer, said her weight could fluctuate in the future and that she isn’t worried about getting fat.

Divorce

Adele talked about the moment she decided to end her relationship with ex-husband Simon Konecki, telling Winfrey that she realized she wanted a divorce while talking to some friends.

“We were all answering these questions in a magazine, and there was one like, ‘What’s something no one would ever know about you?’ And I just said in front of three friends something like ‘I’m really not happy. I’m living, I’m just moving on'”.

“And I remember a lyric I wrote for a song on ’25, which is ‘I want to live, not just survive.’ that I was actually really unhappy, and they were horrified.”

She followed: “I feel like that’s when I started to question myself what I was doing this for.”

Maternity

The singer also spoke about the pain of missing her son, Angelo, age 9, who shares custody with Knecki.

“The process of not being able to see my son every day was not part of my plan when I became a mother,” she revealed. “The process of being there for yourself every day, and still running a house, a business…”.

New boyfriend

For the first time, Adele spoke publicly about her new boyfriend, American sports manager Rich Paul.

“He’s really hilarious,” she said. “It’s really fun, really hilarious. And really smart. You know, really smart. It’s amazing to see him do what he does.”

She praised the “ease” of the relationship and said things have been “very smooth” so far.

Adele also said it is the first time she is “loving herself” as well as the first time she feels “open to love and be loved by other people”. “It’s a matter of timing,” she followed. “But it will be interesting to see how I react to anything that hurts me now that I feel so sure of myself, and I say that outside of romance as well.”

relationship with the father

Adele spoke with Oprah Winfrey about her distant relationship with her father, Mark Evans. She revealed that he hadn’t listened to her songs for years, other than “Hometown glory”. “He thought they were very painful. He would hang up and not listen to my songs,” he said.

The situation changed just before Evans died from bowel cancer in May of this year. A month earlier, in April, Adele and her father had a conversation that she says brought a much-needed closure. During the chat, she played the album “30” in its entirety for him, by Zoom.

“I felt that huge hole filling up,” Adele told Winfrey of her conversation with her father. “We forgave each other… We found our peace together, and then I played the album for him at Zoom.”