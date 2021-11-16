Adele Reveals to Oprah Winfrey She Feels ‘Embarrassed’ About Divorce, Speaks of Current Boyfriend, Says She Stopped Drinking | pop

It was a reunion marked by great revelations: Adele with Oprah Winfrey , in the “One Night Only” special, last Sunday, 11/14. The British singer – who is back in the music scene after a hiatus of six years – releases this Friday, 19, her album “30” and, during the interview, opened the game about separation, anxiety and much more.

Simon Konecki’s divorce in 2018 was very painful, according to the artist. For her, it was as if she had “disrespected” the idea of ​​marriage.

“It may seem like I don’t feel it anymore, but it’s almost like I’ve disrespected getting married and then divorced so quickly. I’m embarrassed that I didn’t make my marriage work,” the singer told Oprah.

She and Simon are parents of 9-year-old Angelo.

Adele added that she believes her ex-husband and son saved her: “Simon came at a time where the stability he and Angelo gave me, no one else would have been able to give me. Especially at that time in my life, in that I was so young.”

Adele also revealed that she had “terrible anxiety attacks” after her marriage ended, and that working out was her way of dealing with the pain. She lost 45 kg in two years.

“I realized how much I trusted my trainer when I felt so lost, but I also didn’t feel anxiety when I was at the gym. It became the moment for me.”

The conflicted relationship with her father, Mark Evans, would have, according to her, contributed to the failure of her relationships, as she said in the interview:

“I didn’t have any expectations of anyone, because I learned not to have them through my father. He was the reason I didn’t fully grasp what it’s like to have a loving relationship with someone.”

Just before her father – who suffered from alcoholism – fell ill and died of bowel cancer, she said that they somehow managed to get along. Another revelation of the singer in the special was that, during the divorce process and working on the new record, she stopped drinking.

“Once I realized I had a lot of work to do, I stopped drinking and started working hard to stay centered.”

2 of 4 Adele reveals new album cover and release date and reports internal turmoil — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Adele reveals new album cover and release date and reports internal turmoil — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Adele said that her son, Angelo, saw her perform for the first time live at the Griffith Observatory, and told how he started dating Rich Paul. They met on a dance floor at a birthday party a few years ago. After that, Paul asked her out with the excuse of a business meeting:

“It was the first time we went out alone. That was a very natural way, I think that’s how people would normally meet in real life.”

Adele releases new song, ‘Easy On Me’ — Photo: Playback/Twitter

3 of 4 Adele’s outburst in full — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Adele’s outburst in full — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

4 out of 4 Adele and Martinho da Vila: understand the crap! — Photo: Reproduction/IMDb and Renato Rocha Miranda/Globo Adele and Martinho da Vila: understand the crap! — Photo: Reproduction/IMDb and Renato Rocha Miranda/Globo