Adele sings new songs from her upcoming album, and talks about divorce, weight loss and reconciliation with her father; watch

She’s back, bright and talented as ever! This Sunday (14), the special “Adele One Night Only” aired on CBS channel, with the long-awaited return of Adele to the stage. In addition to featuring three new songs from her upcoming album, the star gave an honest interview to Oprah Winfrey, talking about her divorce and recent weight loss.

When did the marriage end?

As is known, Adele’s new songs came after her separation and Simon Knecki, who divorced after three years of marriage. During the conversation with Oprah, she assumed that she had tried to make the relationship work. “I’ve been obsessed with this solid family my whole life, because I never came from one like it. In all these movies and books, when you grow up reading them, that’s how [uma família] must be. I, from when I was young, promised myself that when I had kids, we would be together. We would be this united family. And I really tried for a long time”, he stated. “I was so disappointed for my son, for me, I thought I would be the one to stop following these damn standards all the time.” continued.

According to Adele, the trigger for the breakup came during a frank conversation with friends, when she realized she wasn’t happy. “We were all answering those questions in one of those really fancy magazines, and it was like, ‘What’s something they’ll never know about you?’ And I just said in front of three friends: ‘I’m really not happy… I’m not living, I’m just dragging myself’”, recalled the artist.

The star also recalled that the lyrics of “Love in the Dark”, from the album “25”, represented her state when she said “I want to live and not just survive”. “I definitely felt that way. That’s when I admitted to my friends, who thought I was really happy, that I was actually really unhappy, and they were baffled. I feel like that’s when I thought, ‘Why am I doing this?’”, completed.

The divorce

“Hold On”, one of Adele’s new songs, talks about her feelings after the breakup. Asked about it, the star admitted how “exhausting” it was to overcome and put up with everything that happened. “It’s a process. The divorce process. The process of being a single mother. The process of not seeing your child every single day – that wasn’t a plan when I became a mother. The process of coming to myself and taking care of myself every day, and still taking care of a house, still taking care of a business that a lot of people know what I’m talking about.”, said.

The Brit confessed that she often felt like a “mess”, like her own enemy, as they sing the song’s verses. “I felt that way too. I also juggled these things. I felt like not doing that anymore and trying to move forward, but intentionally. Don’t just walk out of it for no reason. My feet hurt as I walked across that concrete”, he reflected.

EXCLUSIVE: In an exclusive clip from their wide-ranging interview, @oprah asks @Adele about the “brutally honest” lyrics on her new song, “Hold On.” Adele told Oprah that her friends would tell her to “hold on” whenever she was “struggling.” pic.twitter.com/5BlG2ctZzF — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) November 12, 2021

Friendship with ex

Despite the divorce, Adele said she remains close to her ex-husband – not least because the two share the creation of little Angelo, 9 years old. But she is still grateful for the role Simon played in her life: “The stability that he and Angelo gave me, no one could ever give me, especially at that time in my life. I was so young. I could easily go down some pretty risky trajectories and kind of self-destruct”.

This relationship of partnership and trust continues today, even if only in the field of friendship, while she is sure she can count on her ex. “Until now, I’ve trusted him my whole life. I think he and Angelo were angels sent to me. That’s how I feel”, replied Adele.

Weight loss and reconciliation with the father

Adele even opened up about her weight loss in her interview with Oprah. The artist reported that some anxiety attacks were the cause of all this. “I had the most terrible anxiety attacks after I left my marriage. They completely paralyzed me and left me confused because I couldn’t have any control over my body”, she remembered.

In this scenario, physical exercises came as an alternative to deal with the situation. But Adele has made it clear that she is not shocked or baffled by comments about her appearance. “My body has been objectified throughout my career. I’m either too big or too thin. Either I’m sexy or I’m not. But it’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. I feel bad that it makes anyone feel bad about themselves, but that’s not my job. I’m trying to organize my life. I can’t add another concern”, countered the singer.

Another topic raised was Adele’s recent conciliation with her father, Mark Evans, shortly before his death in May. After years of a difficult relationship, they hit it off and the Brit even played her new album for Evans. “His favorites were all my favorites, which was amazing. He was proud of me for doing this. So it was very, very healing and when he passed away, it was literally like the wound had closed”, she described.

the big show

For her special comeback, Adele put on a chilling show at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. She took the opportunity to present for the first time four songs from the album “30”: “Love Is A Game”, “I Drink Wine”, “Hold On”, and the first single, “Easy on Me”. But other renowned hits were not left out, such as “Hello”, “Rolling in the Deep”, “Someone Like You” and “Skyfall”. All of this in front of an audience full of stars, such as Lizzo, Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah, Drake, Kris Jennner and Melissa McCarthy.

Check out the presentations below:

“I Drink Wine”

“Hold On”

“Love is a Game”

“Easy On Me”

“Rolling in the Deep”

There’s a 🔥 starting in our heart and it’s #ADELE‘s performance of “Rolling in the Deep.” pic.twitter.com/nu2r2QDv8J — CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021

“Hello”

Chills. Everywhere. This performance…iconic. welcome back to the stage #ADELE, we’ve missed you. pic.twitter.com/KIuy9GDtcE — CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021

“Someone Like You”

We dare you to try to name something more perfect than #ADELE singing “Someone Like You” at dusk. We’ll wait. pic.twitter.com/QDT1c7XaA0 — CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021

“Skyfall”

#ADELE singing the Bond theme “Skyfall” is leaving us shaken AND stirred. 😂 We’ll see ourselves out now… pic.twitter.com/WEDxDk5OK9 — CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021

Adele’s show got even more special with an incredible surprise, when a man asked his girlfriend to marry him right there. The singer instructed the audience to be silent, before the girl arrived blindfolded and with a headset. The boyfriend then knelt down and made the proposal after she uncapped her eyes and ears. The couple were in tears and as soon as the woman said “yes”, Adele appeared on stage in front of them to sing “Make You Feel My Love”. It was awesome!

New life goal: Get engaged in front of @adele. 💍 pic.twitter.com/ybfa922aHg — CBS (@CBS) November 15, 2021

The news is that, soon, Brazilians will also be able to enjoy this very memorable show. This Sunday (14), Globoplay announced that it will make “Adele One Night Only” available on its platform. However, the streaming service has yet to reveal the release date for the special.