Adriana Esteves explains why she doesn’t have a social network: ‘I’m afraid of enslaving myself’ | TV & Famous

In the middle of the digital age, there are those who prefer to remain “out of the coverage area” of social networks. Yes, oddly enough, not every artist feels comfortable sharing their intimate life, their work, their positions, not even to advertise through an internet profile.

Adriana Esteves, for example, is a non-user and explained, during a chat with the Novela das 9 podcast, the pros and cons of being offline:

“A good part is that you are less charged, you are not forced to act like everyone else. You can act differently,” said the actress.

“One side that I dislike a little is when I want to shout something to the world, so that my voice can help shout something that I see is wrong, and then I say, ‘Wow, that’s too bad! I’m out of space.’ I find other ways. I really believe in the interview. I really like journalism, so I have the opportunity to give interviews and speak my mind.”

But the artist’s decision is not immutable. Adriana admits to having already considered creating a personal account:

“It crossed my mind in important situations in our country to open an Instagram, just to chorus and help with what I don’t want, with what I don’t believe… So we can take away what we don’t want.”

2 of 12 Adriana Esteves — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Adriana Esteves — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Lack of skill and fear of excess vanity are some of the reasons for her not having ventured into this virtual universe yet.

“I don’t know if this will change one day, but I’m afraid, afraid, I think I can develop a narcissistic side in the person, and I wouldn’t want to feed this pet of mine. I prefer to protect myself.”

“I think it’s a form of protection. I don’t feel the need. I really like the internet, the access we have to everything – even the access you have to some social networks that aren’t closed. But I wouldn’t want to go into it. , I’m very afraid of enslaving myself,” explained the actress.

Adriana is not the only one! See 10 more celebrities who don’t care to like 👍

3 of 12 Vladimir Brichta tells curiosity about Armane’s mania — Photo: Globo/Estevam Avellar Vladimir Brichta tells curiosity about Armane’s mania — Photo: Globo/Estevam Avellar

4 of 12 Tony Ramos does not have a social network — Photo: Globo/Fabio Rocha Tony Ramos does not have a social network — Photo: Globo/Fabio Rocha

5 of 12 Malu Mader is also offline — Photo: Globo/Ramón Vasconcelos Malu Mader is also offline — Photo: Globo/Ramón Vasconcelos

6 of 12 Wagner Moura is part of the disconnected team — Photo: Globo Wagner Moura is part of the disconnected team — Photo: Globo

7 of 12 Marieta Severo also doesn’t have a profile on the internet — Photo: Globo/Divulgação Marieta Severo also doesn’t have a profile on the internet — Photo: Globo/Divulgação

8 of 12 Brad Pitt’s real name — Photo: Reproduction/IMDb Brad Pitt’s real name — Photo: Reproduction/IMDb

9 of 12 Joy stars Jennifer Lawrence — Photo: IMDB Joy stars Jennifer Lawrence — Photo: IMDB

10 of 12 Daniel Radcliffe — Photo: Reproduction/IMDb Daniel Radcliffe — Photo: Reproduction/IMDb

11 of 12 Scarlett Johansson — Photo: Reproduction/IMDb Scarlett Johansson — Photo: Reproduction/IMDb

12 of 12 Sandra Bullock is ‘out’ of networks — Photo: Reproduction/IMDb Sandra Bullock is ‘out’ of networks — Photo: Reproduction/IMDb

Pega Essa Ref: Spencer and Lea Maria dispute the ‘title’ of the most Brazilian foreigner on the internet

🎧Hear more from Adriana Esteves