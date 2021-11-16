Adventures in History · 30 66-million-year-old dinosaur eggs were unearthed in Spain

Ingredi Brunato, under the supervision of Pamela Malva Published on 11/15/2021, at 12:00 pm

In Spain, a team of Spanish, Portuguese and German researchers extracted a total of 30 dinosaur eggs from rocks present in an archaeological site. The find was made in the province of Huesca, a region in the northeast of the country.

The excavation began in 2020 and the analysis of the fossils ended last September, according to information reported by Newsweek. The find was dated to 66 million years ago, from the Cretaceous Period.

The initial research findings point out that the eggs belonged to a long-necked sauropod, a herbivorous species that spawned some of the largest dinosaurs to ever live on Earth — with individuals that could reach an incredible 66 meters in height.

Illustration showing some species of sauropods / Credit: Divulgação/ Scientific American/ Raúl Martín

In total, five people dedicated eight hours a day for 50 days to digging the nest, which was finally removed with the help of an excavator”, he reported. Moreno-Azanza, who participated in the research, about the excavation process carried out in 2020.

Scientists involved in the discovery still believe that there are approximately 70 other eggs inside the rocks of the same archaeological site. Fortunately, their project received the necessary subsidies for the next three years, so that this fossil extraction process will continue.