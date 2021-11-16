After 14 years, Justice gives half of Mega’s winning inheritance to her daughter

Renata Senna, daughter of former farmer Renê Senna (highlighted photo) – who was murdered in 2007 after winning a millionaire prize at the Mega-Sena – received authorization from the Court to withdraw half of her father’s inheritance: approximately R$ 43 million. The case has dragged on in court for 14 years and is not over yet, as the victim’s widow still has the right to appeal. According to Extra, it is the first time that Renê Senna’s inheritance will be moved since the murder. The process runs in secrecy of Justice.

According to the decision of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Senna’s fortune should be divided between the former farmer’s daughter and brothers, as provided for in his penultimate will. The latter was annulled, also by the Justice, on the grounds that Senna’s widow, Adriana Almeida, manipulated the document before ordering the murder.

The decision that stripped the widow of any right to the inheritance was issued in May of this year, confirming the 2018 ruling that annulled Senna’s last will. In the document, Renê left the entire fortune to Adriana, sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in the murder. The accused went to the semi-open regime at the end of 2020.

understand the case – Adriana Almeida, who was a hairdresser, met Renê at a Christmas party, at the house he had bought in a luxury condominium in Recreio dos Bandeirantes, west of Rio. During the party, the two got closer and, later, they started to to fall in love. Renê decided to return to Rio Bonito (RJ), where he was born, and months later he married Adriana. The victim suffered from diabetes and had to amputate both legs as a result of the disease. He rode an ATV around town and had the habit of going to a bar on weekends to chat and have a beer with friends. On one of those occasions, he was murdered.

The killers were on a motorcycle and fired several shots at Renê, who died instantly. Senna’s fortune is currently estimated at BRL 120 million — he earned BRL 52 million at Mega. In the decision that gave half of the inheritance to her daughter Renata, the Court did not add up the R$ 14 million obtained from the sales of the Nossa Senhora da Conceição Farm, in Rio Bonito, where Renê spent the last seven months of his life, and other liquidated assets for Justice.