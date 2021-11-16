After 25 years, Camila Pitanga leaves Globo and signs with HBO Max | Television



Rio – Camila Pitanga, 44, is no longer part of Rede Globo’s casting. After 25 years of “a long-lived marriage and with countless memorable characters”, the actress decided to end her exclusive relationship with the network and sign with HBO, according to the artist’s press office.

“I grew up at Globo and my history with the channel is inseparable. I leave grateful because thanks to Globo I was recognized by the public. And I leave happy for having received so much reception from all the professionals and friends I’ve collected throughout my life” said Camila, in a statement, which can still be seen in the second season of “Aruanas”, a series that will debut on Globoplay on 25th November and should be aired soon on open TV.

The artist’s advisors also informed that Camila’s contract with HBO Max has an initial period of three years. In the new house, in addition to working in audiovisual productions, she “will also embrace the creative role and will be able, as an executive producer, to take her projects to HBO MAX”.

Other famous people also left Globo recently. As well as Camila Pitanga, who played iconic roles such as Bebel in “Paraíso Tropical” and Luciana in “Mulheres Apaixonadas”, Lázaro Ramos and Ingrid Guimarães are other examples of personalities who leave the station’s dramaturgy in order to seek other paths in platforms of streaming. Faustão and Tiago Leifert, on the other hand, are some of the names in entertainment that surprised by announcing their departure from the network.