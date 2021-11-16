After a moral lesson, José ends a farce and reveals his identity to the brothers · TV News

After giving a moral lesson to the brothers, José (Juliano Laham) will put an end to the farce of putting the children of Israel (Petrônio Gontijo) in prison for crimes they did not commit. He will still decide to reveal his true identity in Genesis. “I am José”, will say the governor of Egypt in the final stretch of Record’s biblical novel.

In the chapter this Tuesday (16), Judah (Thiago Rodrigues) will beg to stay as a slave in Benjamin’s place (Marcus Bessa) after the soldiers find a cup in the boy’s belongings. The object, in fact, was placed there at the behest of the ex-slave.

Asenate’s husband (Letícia Almeida) will tell the brothers that Benjamin will be his slave as punishment. Muriel’s widower (Rhaisa Batista) will despair and claim that his father cannot bear to live without his youngest: “Please, I ask you to understand. If I go back without him, my father dies instantly, me and my brothers we will be responsible for that”.

“I only managed to bring the boy because I promised my father that I would take his son back. So I ask you,” Judah will add, in tears. “Let me take his place as his slave. But he doesn’t force me to go back to see my father die of grief”, he will ask.

José will hold back his tears and ask the soldiers to leave the place to be alone with the brothers. “Judah,” the Hebrew will call, when he is alone with them. “It’s me…”, will answer Tamar’s husband (Juliana Xavier), surprised.

Potiphar’s ex-slave (Val Perré) will remove the accessory from his head and reveal: “I am José”. The brothers will be shocked by the discovery in the serial by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Genesis and other soap operas.