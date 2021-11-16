After betrayal, PSG player takes wife to resort with a daily rate of R$ 9,000 | International

Instagram Wanda Nara

With the main championships on hold due to the teams’ matches in the Qatar World Cup qualifiers, PSG striker Mauro Icardi took advantage of the period to try to win back his wife Wanda Nara, after the infidelity of a few weeks ago with China Suárez .

The two traveled to Dubai to live a second honeymoon and make up. For that, they chose one of the best places in the world, a resort for no less than 1,500 euros (R$ 9,300) per day.

The Bvlgari Resort Dubai is one of the most exclusive places out there. Located in the artificial bay of Jumeira, the famous seahorse-shaped island, this luxury resort also comprises a marina that houses the world’s first Bulgari Yacht Club.

It also has 101 rooms, 20 villas with swimming pool, garden and, of course, unbeatable views of the sea. The hotel has a 1,700 square meter spa, where Mauro and Wanda Icardi turned away from all the media noise, as well as a wide gastronomic offer without the need to leave the premises.

Despite returning home, the Argentine businesswoman still does not share as many images with Icardi, unlike the striker, who filled his profile.

In the last post, by the way, he wrote “the woman of my life”, in a photo enjoying the night in Dubai with Wanda.