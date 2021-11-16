After Botafogo and Coritiba, Goiás has an 83% chance of being the next to move up to Serie A | brazilian series b

Botafogo beat Operário-PR by 2-1 this Monday afternoon, for the 36th round of Série B, and guaranteed early access. Coritiba, who beat Brasil de Pelotas 2-1, on Sunday, also celebrated the return to the elite of Brasileirão, and benefited from CRB’s 1-0 defeat by Brusque.

Now there are only two spots left for access, with five teams in dispute, with two rounds to go before the end of the Segundona. Goiás is close to getting one of them. After beating Rowing 1-0, the odds are 83%.

Guarani, who thrashed Avaí by 4-0, has a 55% probability of access. In the next round, Bugre makes a direct duel against Esmeraldin.

Avaí (5th, 58), CSA (7th, 56) and CRB (6th, 57) are still alive in the fight for a place in the elite – with chances of 38%, 13% and 11%, respectively .

Check Series B table and classification

2 of 3 Goiás wins Remo and is close to access — Photo: Fernando Torres/AGIF Goiás wins Remo and is close to access — Photo: Fernando Torres/AGIF

The projections are from the Infobola website, by mathematician Tristão Garcia.

At the bottom of the table, except for the already relegated lantern Brasil de Pelotas, the fight continues. Confiança drew a goalless draw with CSA and is very close to returning to Serie C, with a 97% chance of falling. The team is in runner-up, with 36 points.

In a frenzy, Vitória beat Cruzeiro 3-0, remained in 18th place, but now with 40 points, getting close to leaving the Z4 – the risk of falling is 74%. The team from Bahia came to Londrina (17th, 41), Remo (16th, 41), Brusque (15th, 41) and Ponte Preta (14th, 43). Operário-PR (12th, with 45) and Vila Nova (13th, with 45) are in a more peaceful situation in the table, appearing with lower numbers.

1st) Botafogo: promoted (66 points)

2nd) Coritiba: promoted (64 points)

3rd) Goiás: 83% (59 points)

4°) Guarani: 38% (58 points)

5th) Avaí: 38% (points)

6th) CRB: 11% (57 points)

7th) CSA: 13% (56 points)