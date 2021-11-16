After defeat by Goiás, Remo fans fight outside Baenão Stadium | rowing

Rowing phase in Series B is not good. After the defeat by Goiás, 1-0, on Monday night, fans fought among themselves outside the Baenão Stadium, the venue of the match.

In the images posted on social networks, it is possible to see people getting into conflict. The Military Police uses pepper spray and rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse the crowd, which is only possible after the arrival of the cavalry.

Inside the stadium, a confusion had already been registered. The beginning of a fight caused some fans, who were leaving, to return to the stands to protect themselves.

There are seven defeats for Remo in the last eight games – four in a row. The team is in 16th place, with 41 points, getting closer and closer to the relegation zone, as the opponents are performing well in the last matches.

