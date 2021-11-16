After staying with Neymar, Mariana Rios shares the show’s vip area with Bruna Biancardi, the player’s affair

Three days after exchanging kisses with Neymar at a party and receiving flowers the next day, as EXTRA revealed, Mariana Rios was at the same event with Bruna Biancardi, with whom the player has had an “open relationship” since August.

The actress and digital influencer shared the vip area of ​​singer Thiaguinho’s show, which took place this Sunday in São Paulo. Mariana even went on stage to do a duet with the singer. While Bruna watched, accompanied by a friend.

As EXTRA has already revealed, Neymar and Bruna Biancardi live an open relationship, and can stay with other people. That’s what happened over the weekend.

duo enjoyed night after game

Photo: AP Photo/Andre Penner

Neymar celebrated the qualification of the Brazilian team for the Qatar Cup in the arms of Mariana Rios. The player and the actress exchanged kisses in the early hours of Friday at the party he promoted at the bar Santo Cupido, in São Paulo, after Brazil’s victory over Colombia. Those who were there were witnesses, like Duda Reis and João Guilherme, who enjoyed the night as a couple.

The next day, Neymar sent flowers to Mariana Rios’ house: a giant bouquet of red roses. The actress even posted images, but without saying who had received the treat.

The ace took advantage of his time in Brazil to continue the celebrations. From Friday to Saturday, he promoted another garland at his mansion in the Alphaville neighborhood, with cell phones confiscated at the entrance, as usual. Mariana wasn’t there, neither was Bruna Biancardi, and the player enjoyed the night with other beauties. Singer Pocah, countryman Rodolffo, Kevinho and players Vinícius Junior and Lucas Paquetá were among the guests.

