After two months of waiting, the body of a Brazilian woman who died in the US desert is buried in Rondônia | Rondônia

The 49-year-old nursing technician was found dead in the desert in September this year. She was abandoned by a coyote (person paid to illegally cross immigrants across borders) and friends, with whom she was trying to cross the border from Mexico into the US.

According to information from friends, around 9 am this Monday, the body arrived in Vale do Paraíso (RO), the city where Lenilda lived. At the site, family, friends and professional colleagues paid their respects.

The body was received in the square at the entrance to the city, then passed in front of the hospital where she worked and was then taken to be watched in a school court.

2 of 3 Lenilda dos Santos, Brazilian body who died in the desert of the USA, is watched in Rondônia — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks Lenilda dos Santos, Brazilian body who died in the desert of the USA, is veiled in Rondônia — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

The body will be buried in the neighboring city, Ouro Preto do Oeste (RO), approximately 37 kilometers away, where Lenilda’s father is also buried.

For her professional colleague, Francieli Gomes, the whole situation caused pain in the family, especially the delay in returning home.

“The feeling now is one of relief because the family was suffering so much. It gives a comfort to know that she is here. She was a great woman. We are from a small town and everyone knows how hard she struggled to do nursing, the dream of going to the United States. Everything always in function of the family”, he commented.

3 of 3 Lenilda in the outfit she used to cross the US border — Photo: Personal Archive Lenilda in the clothes she wore to cross the US border — Photo: Personal Archive

Daughter of a Brazilian who died in the desert trying to enter the US speaks to Fantástico

Lenilda left Vale do Paraíso on August 13 with the objective of crossing the border between Mexico and the USA, through the desert, with the help of a coyote. She was accompanied by two friends who lived in the same city and had known her since childhood. Lenilda’s intention in going to the US was “to provide a better quality of life for the family”.

The three travelers spent 33 days in the same house waiting for the best time to cross the desert. The walk started on a Sunday and the next day Lenilda was very dehydrated and feeling sick.

In audios sent to her family, Lenilda says that her friends decided to go on without her, but would come back to get her. She just needed to keep walking a little more to the agreed place and wait for help.

Lenilda was found dead nine days later. The family believes she died of thirst after being abandoned.

“They abandoned her on Monday. She even walked every Tuesday, arrived at the place she had to go and no one came to pick her up”, says daughter Genifer Oliveira.

Attempts to return home

After the bureaucratic procedures, the body was released to leave the USA and return to Brazil. However, the undertaker responsible for transferring Lenilda do Santos suffered a heart attack at the time of boarding and, therefore, the shipment of the body was postponed to next week. The information was confirmed to g1 by Lenilda’s family on October 21st.

The forecast was that the body of the nursing technician would leave Ohio, in the United States, on October 20, the day she would turn 50 years old.

With the postponement, according to the family, all documents would have to be redone with the new undertaker, who replaced the first agent after he suffered a heart attack.

‘Don’t cry… Grandma Lenilda is in heaven’

Lenilda dos Santos left two adult daughters, one of them is Genifer Oliveira, who has a five-year-old son and is pregnant. According to the young woman, the children are what give her strength to bear this moment of loss.

“I didn’t have the strength to speak and my 5-year-old son came up to me and said: ‘don’t cry, because grandma Lenilda is in heaven and now she has many powers from up there. She’ll take care of us.’ that peace came in my heart when he arrived and told me that,” says Genifer.