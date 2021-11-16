Again! Flamengo thrashes São Paulo and wins the Brazil U-17 Cup | Flamengo



Matheus Gonçalves and Petterson scored the first two goals for Flamengo – Gilvan de Souza / Flamengo

Rio – A day after thrashing São Paulo in the Brasileirão, Flamengo again ran over Tricolor, this time in the U17, and won the Copa do Brasil in the category. At Raulino de Oliveira, in Volta Redondo, Garotos do Ninho applied 3-0 to the São Paulo team and, with a 6-1 aggregate score, won the unprecedented title in the competition.

Already Brazilian under-17 champion, the promising generation of Flamengo led by Petterson, Matheus França, Matheus Gonçalves, Victor Hugo and Matheusão ​​entered the field as favorites and did not disappoint. At Morumbi, a 3-1 comeback victory and, in front of thousands of red and black players, in Volta Redonda, a 3-0 thrashing.

The advantage that was already big before the kick-off was even greater when São Paulo defender Ythallo stopped Matheus França’s counterattack with a foul, received the second yellow card and was sent off after 22 minutes. From then on, the party for the kids at Ninho do Urubu started. At 28, Matheus França left Matheus Gonçalves in good shape to open the scoring.

Lighter, Flamengo took off. At 38, Petterson took the ball to the end line, finished without an angle between the legs of goalkeeper Leandro and extended the score. Two minutes later, Matheus Gonçalves left Vitor Hugo face to face with Leandro to declare the rout in the first half.