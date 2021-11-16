Airbus closes first A350F sale on mega order for 111 Air Lease planes





At a recent event at the Dubai Airshow, Air Lease Corporation (ALC) confirmed the first order for the Airbus A350F. The lessor will receive the first of seven copies in 2026. In addition, the company closed deals to buy 25 A220-300, 55 A321neo, 20 A321XLR and 4 A330neo, reports partner website Aviacionline.

With this order, ALC and Airbus launch a multi-million dollar ESG fund initiative that will contribute to investment in sustainable aviation development projects that, in the future, will be open to various stakeholders in the aviation community. leasing and financing of aircraft and others.

“The announcement of this new order is the culmination of many months of hard work and dedication by both organizations to optimize and adjust the size and scope of this major aircraft transaction in light of the growing demand from global airlines to modernize their fleets”, said Steven F Udvar-Hazy, CEO of Air Lease Corporation. “After long and detailed consultations with several dozen of our customers around the world, we are focusing this large order on the most desired and in-demand aircraft types, spanning the A220, A321neo, A330neo and A350 families.”

Udvar-Hazy added: “ALC was the launch customer for the very popular A321LR and XLR versions. We have now become the launch lessor of the A350F and by far the largest rental customer for the A220. We had a vision to be the first adopters of the A321 and are convinced that we made the right choice again with the A220 and A350F, responding to what we see the market will need in the coming recovery period. Furthermore, we are very excited to have signed a partnership for a sustainability fund that will contribute to the green future of our industry.”.



