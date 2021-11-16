Alfa Romeo Announces Guanyu Zhou in Place of Giovinazzi for 2022 | formula 1

1 of 2 Guanyu Zhou is a current UNI-Virtuosi Formula 2 driver — Photo: Joe Portlock – Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images Guanyu Zhou is a current UNI-Virtuosi Formula 2 driver — Photo: Joe Portlock – Formula 1/Formula Motorsport Limited via Getty Images

Zhou disputes the F2 title for the first time with rookie Oscar Piastri, but is in the second place in the championship with 142 points against 178 of the Australian rival.

The Chinese has three victories in the category and won three other podiums; his last triumph was in race 3 in Russia. There are two rounds left for the season, in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

The new Alfa Romeo driver debuted in single-seaters in 2015 for the Italian F4, ending the year as runner-up. He, who was a Renault F1 development driver, also competed in European F3 and, in 2021, in Asian F3, which he won with four victories.

2 of 2 Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi at the 2021 São Paulo F1 GP — Photo: Peter Fox/Getty Images Alfa Romeo’s Antonio Giovinazzi at the 2021 São Paulo F1 GP — Photo: Peter Fox/Getty Images

Antonio Giovinazzi leaves F1 after three seasons. Since his debut in 2019, he, who joined the Ferrari Drivers Academy, has represented Alfa Romeo in the category – having been its test driver the year before.

The Italian competed in 59 GPs (not counting the three finals of the current championship) and had as best result a fifth place in the 2019 Brazilian GP.