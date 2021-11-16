Alfa Romeo confirms Zhou and closes Formula 1 grid for 2022

With Guanyu Zhou, Alfa Romeo closed the grid for the 2022 F1 season (Photo: UNI-Virtuosi)

The grid for the 2022 season of Formula 1 is definitely defined. Alfa Romeo, as expected, announced this Tuesday (16) the hiring of Guanyu Zhou and thus closed the duo formed by Valtteri Bottas for the next championship. Shanghai-born, the 22-year-old will be the first Chinese driver to be a team driver at the F1 World Cup, while Italy will no longer be represented by a competitor in the category next year. Antonio Giovinazzi, after three years as a driver for the Hinwil team, is off the grid.

The agreement between Zhou and Alfa Romeo for Formula 1 in 2022 is far from surprising. Last weekend, for example, an Italian brand dealership in China missed Guanyu’s trip to the team by writing on its window: “Force, China! Go ahead, Alfa Romeo, Come on, Guanyu Zhou!”. From then on, it was just a matter of waiting for the definition of the ad.

On Tuesday morning, the pieces were quickly falling onto the board. Initially, Oscar Piastri, regarded as Zhou’s last rival in the fight for a space on the 2022 grid, had his name announced as Alpine’s reserve driver; subsequently, Alfa Romeo confirmed that Antonio Giovinazzi would leave the team at the end of the year. One more thing was missing, which soon came: the end of the Zhou soap opera.

Only two other Chinese managed to participate in official Formula 1 sessions, but as reserves: Ma Qinghua, in four TL1 in 2012 with HRT and in the TL1 of the 2013 Chinese GP with Caterham; and Adderly Fong, who did the 2014 Abu Dhabi GP Friday practice with Sauber.

“I dreamed since I was a child to climb as high as possible in the sport I love and now the dream has come true. It’s a privilege to start my F1 career with such an iconic team that has put so much young talent into F1 in the past. The dream came true. I feel that I am prepared for the immense challenge of F1, the top of my sport. Next year’s goal will be to learn as much as possible and as quickly as possible. Being the first Chinese in F1 is historic in Chinese motorsport. I know that high hopes will be placed on me and, as always, I will take this motivation to become better and achieve more”, said Zhou.

Before Zhou’s confirmation, several names were even named in the paddock as Bottas’ future teammate. From Alexander Albon — who was confirmed as Williams driver in 2022 — to Nyck de Vries, Formula E champion and Mercedes reserve, Oscar Piastri, Formula 2 leader, French prodigy Théo Pourchaire, and more recently Colton Herta. But the American’s access was conditional on the purchase of Sauber — which runs under the name Alfa Romeo in F1 — by Michael Andretti, but the operation was not carried out at the last minute after disagreements over the control of the Swiss company.

A member of Alpine’s young driver development academy, Zhou, who was also a member of the Ferrari Academy, has been in Formula 2 since the 2019 season, always with UNI-Virtuosi. This year, the Asian even had the chance to drive Alpine’s F1 car in free practice 1 at the Styria GP, at the Red Bull Ring.

The driver, who this year is teammate of Brazilian Felipe Drugovich, has a total of four victories in the category of access to F1 and this year is his best championship and is in second place, with 142 points, 36 less than Piastri, driver Australian of Prema. F2 has two triple rounds ahead, in December, in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, to define the 2021 champion.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Guanyu Zhou to Alfa Romeo. He is a very talented driver, as the results showed in F2, and we look forward to helping his talent to blossom further in F1. We are proud of our partner for 2022 and confident that Zhou will form a very successful partnership with Valtteri. We are also looking forward to welcoming new Chinese fans to the team: Alfa Romeo is a historic brand that embodies the spirit of F1 and we will do our utmost to make the sport experience great for China,” commented Frédéric Vasseur, Executive Director of Frédéric Alfa Romeo.

Thus, if Piastri confirms his favoritism and is champion of Formula 2 this season, then the Australian, also linked to Alpine, will have to look for another category to compete or else be allocated by the French team in the role of test or reserve driver, now that F2, by force of regulation, does not allow the champion to be part of the grid of the following championship.

Zhou, in turn, arrives at Formula 1 largely because of the strength of local sponsors. According to the Swiss daily Blick, the Chinese will bring to Alfa Romeo an annual contribution of around US$ 25 million (or R$ 136.4 million).

Of all ten teams on the grid, Alfa Romeo is the only one going into the all-new season, in 2022, with a completely revamped driver pair. Bottas will arrive in Hinwil to fill the vacancy left by another Finn, Kimi Räikkönen, who will say goodbye to Formula 1 at the end of this year, while Zhou will replace Giovinazzi, speculated as a possible future Ferrari driver in the hypercar project for the World Endurance .

It is Alfa Romeo’s desire to put Valtteri Bottas to debut with the team in the so-called “rookies test” in Abu Dhabi, two days after the end of the 2021 season, in an agreement signed by Frédéric Vasseur with his friend Toto Wolff, head of Mercedes. It is also possible that Zhou, soon after the end of his Formula 2 campaign, will be part of the track activities at Yas Marina before the transition to 2022.

