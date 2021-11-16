André Rizek questions praise for Renato Gaúcho in Michael’s evolution: ‘Too simplistic’

O presenter André Rizek went to social media this Friday to comment on the great moment that striker Michael is living with the Flamengo shirt. The journalist from Grupo Globo questioned the role of technician Renato Gaucho as “only” a motivator for the Rubro-negro athlete’s phase, highlighting tactical changes.

> Check the updated ranking of Brasileirão 2021 and simulate the rounds!

– Don’t you think it’s too simplistic to say that “Renato gave Michael confidence” to explain the monstrous player he has become? – asked the presenter on his Twitter.

– Renato has been treated, only, as a “motivator”. Are we going to look at Michael on the field, much freer, with a lot less “reset”? – completed André Rizek.

+ Disney ‘ends’ with ESPN Brazil and more news from Fora de Campo

O Flamengo de Michael returns to the field this Wednesday to face the Corinthians for the 33rd round of the Serie A of Brasileirão 2021. In the championship, Rubro-negro occupies the second place with 60 points in 31 games.

See below for the original publication by André Rizek.