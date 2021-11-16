Aneel: 21% increase in electricity bill is ‘preliminary estimate’ based on ‘hypothetical scenario’

× Photo: Marcello Casal Jr./Agência Brasil

Aneel stated this friday (12) that an estimated increase in electricity bills of 21% in 2022 corresponds to “preliminary estimates based on hypothetical scenarios”.

“The National Electric Energy Agency – ANEEL clarifies that the information published in reports published this Friday (12/11) on the increase in the electricity bill in 2022 correspond to preliminary estimates based on hypothetical scenarios that do not yet consider the mitigation measures tariffs that will be implemented in 2022”, says the note.

“In the last wet season, Brazil registered the worst rainfall in the last 91 years. Due to this adverse scenario, to compensate for the low level of the reservoirs with the lack of rain, all available energy supply resources have been used and exceptional measures have been taken to ensure the country’s energy supply.

ANEEL stresses that, in the exercise of its legal competence to regulate the Brazilian electricity sector, in compliance with public policies issued by the Ministry of Mines and Energy – MME, it has made efforts to mitigate the impacts of water scarcity in the 2022 tariff processes, the an example of all the efforts that were undertaken in 2020 and 2021 and which allowed the impacts of the pandemic on the increase in tariffs to be significantly reduced, in favor of the entire Brazilian society and the sustainability of the electricity sector”.