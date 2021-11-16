Anitta pays tribute to singer at Latin Grammy 2021

Anitta said she will pay an international tribute to singer Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane crash earlier this month, at the Latin Grammys. The ceremony takes place on Thursday (8).

Through Instagram, Anitta explained how the moment will be and that she won’t have a musical presentation by singing Marília Mendonça.

It came out that I was going to do a musical for Marília Mendonça at the Latin Grammy, which would be the musical of my life… I don’t know where this information came from. But explaining to you: I’m actually going to perform at the Latin Grammy. When the fatality happened I talked to the organizers and if it would be possible to make a musical with her music. Anitta

She revealed attempts to contact Maiara and Maraisa to celebrate their mutual friend. However, the duo had a concert scheduled — the sisters announced their November schedule, including a date the day after the Grammys.

The duo was part of the “Patroas” project with Marília Mendonça and replaced their friend in a concert in her honor in Lorena (SP).

They were going to see what they could do, a great conversation, I asked Maiara and Maraisa if they could, there is a show on the date. It turned out they couldn’t do it. One goes and comes back, but you have to understand that the Grammys are super glued. I tried to get them to do that, but as it’s all in the nick of time, what we got — and thank you so much! — It was a super cool space to tell her story. Anitta

According to Anitta, what will be a tribute prepared together and that, at least internationally, will not have a musical presentation.

Anitta will perform at the opening of the event in Los Angeles. Besides her, the Brazilian Giulia Be is also confirmed — also competing in the category of new artist.

“The whole attempt took place, but there will be a tribute, yes, I’m part of it and it’s being prepared with a lot of love and affection. But it won’t be musical with[o] Caetano. Again, I don’t know if in the Brazilian part of the Grammy there will be, but in the part I was trying, which was the international one, what I got was this very cool solemn honor and it will be beautiful,” concluded Anitta.

Anitta and Marília Mendonça Image: Reproduction/Twitter

In 2019, at the Multishow award, she and Marília Mendonça sang the song “Some Que Ele Vem Atrás”. In 2016, in the “Domingão do Faustão’s Best of the Year” trophy, Anitta won the vote, but called Marília on stage and dedicated the award to her.

Winner in 2019 with “Todos os Cantos” for best country music album, Marília competes again in the category with the project “Patroas”.