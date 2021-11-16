Anticovid vaccine is available at health centers in Belém | For

The Vaccination Campaign Against Covid-19 enters a new phase in Belém, starting this Tuesday (16). Now, all those who have not received the first or second dose will be able to attend to get vaccinated. The third dose will also be available to anyone who has completed six months of the second dose.
Vaccines are available in the vaccination rooms of 50 Basic Health Units (UBS) and Family Health Strategy Units (USF) in the capital and districts, and in two other shopping centers in Belém, Boulevard and Bosque Grão Pará. health units will be open from 9 am to 5 pm and vaccine rooms installed in malls, from 10 am to 8 pm.
To get vaccinated, it is necessary to present ID, CPF and proof of residence. In case of a second or third dose, the Belem vaccination card must be presented.
Click here to open the map with the location of the vaccination points against covid-19 in the municipality of Belém.
Vaccination points in Basic Health Units:
1. UBS CASTANHEIRA, 1º de Dezembro, between José de Alencar and Sol Nascente crossings; 2. UBS COMBU, Combu Island;
3. UBS PORTAL DA AMAZONIA, R. Osvaldo de Caldas Brito, 39 – Jurunas;
4. UMS ÁGUAS LINDAS, Rua Conjunto Verdejante I, 0 – Águas Lindas;
5. UMS BENGUI II, Macciel – Bengui Pass;
6. UMS CABANAGEM, R. São Paulo, s/n – Cabanagem;
7. UMS CONDOR, R. Lauro Malcher, 285 – Condor;
8. UMS COTIJUBA, R. Manoel Barata, 840 – Icoaraci;
9. UMS CREMATION, R. dos Pariquis, 2906 – Cremation;
10. UMS CURIÓ, Passage Engineer Alberto Engelhard, s/n – Curió-Utinga;
11. UMS FÁTIMA, Rua Domingos Marreiros, 1816 – Umarizal;
12. UMS GUAMÁ, R. Barão de Igarapé Miri, 479 – Guamá;
13. UMS ICOARACI, R. Manoel Barata, 840 – Icoaraci;
14. UMS JURUNAS, R. Eng. Fernando Guilhon, s/n – Condor;
15. UMS MAGUARI, Alameda Ns-15, 43 – Coconut palm;
16. UMS MARACAJÁ, Travessa Siqueira Mendes, s/n, corner with eighth street
17. UMS MARAMBAIA, Av. Augusto Montenegro – Marambaia;
18. UMS OUTEIRO, R. Manoel Barata – Ponta Grossa;
19. UMS PARAISO DOS PÁSSAROS, TV. Beija-Flor – Maracangalha;
20. UMS PRATINHA, Av. Arthur Bernardes – Pratinha;
21. UMS PROVIDÊNCIA, Av. Norte – S/N, Maracangalha
22. UMS SACRAMENTA, Av. Sen. Lemos, 1840 – Sacramenta;
23. UMS SATELLITE, TV. We-8 – Coconut palm;
24. UMS SIDERAL, R. Sideral, Y/N – Green Park;
25. UMS TAPANÃ, R. São Clemente, 3300 – Tapanã;
26. UMS TAVARES BASTOS, Av. Rodolfo Chermont, 170 – Marambaia;
27. UMS TELEGRAPHO, R. do Fio – Telegraph;
28. UMS TERRA FIRME, Passagem São João, 170 – Terra Firme;
29. UMS VILA DA BARCA, Travessa Coronel Luíz Bentes, 80 – Telegraph.
Vaccination Points in Family Health Strategies:
1. USF AIRPORT, Rua dos Passos S/N- Mosqueiro
2. USF ÁGUA CRISTAL, Rua da Mata, Passagem União, 21 – Marambaia;
3. USF BARREIRO I, Mirandinha Pass No. 367. Barreiro;
4. USF BARREIRO II, São Sebastião Pass S/Nº. Barreiro;
5. USF CANAL DO GALO II, Travessa Humaitá S/Nº Between Pedro Miranda and Antonio Everdosa, Pedreira;
6. USF CANAL PIRAJÁ, Travessa Barão Do Triunfo Nº 1015, left with Rua Nova. Quarry;
7. USF CARANANDUBA, Avenida Cipriano Santos. Santa Maria Pass No. 01 – Cajueiro Bridge, Carananduba;
8. USF EDUARDO ANGELIN, Eduardo Angelim Complex, Avenida 17 De Abril, S/Nº, Educardo Angelin;
9. USF FAMA, Rua Tucumaeira S/Nº, Estrada Do Fama Nº72, Outeiro;
10. USF FIDÉLIS, Rua Pantanal S/Nº. Neighborhood: Fidelis/Outeiro;
11. USF FURO DAS MARINHAS, Rodovia Augusto Meira Filho S/Nº. Neighborhood: Furo das Marinhas;
12. USF PANORAMA XXI, R. Dos Commerciários, Nº 108 – Between Rodovia Mário Covas and Rua Benjamin, Cabanagem;
13. USF PARAISO VERDE, Avenida João Paulo II S/Nº – Prox. The Cosanpa Area. Bullfinch-Utinga; 14. USF PARQUE GUAJARA, Avenida Augusto Montenegro, Rua Gouveia Silva S/Nº. Guajará Park;
15. USF PARQUE VERDE, Rua Da Yamada, Prox. To Emmaus. Green Park;
16. USF QUINTA DOS PARICAS, Residencial Quincas de Paricas, R. 12;
17. USF RADIONAL II, Radional Passage II, 58 – Condor;
18. USF SOUZA, Avenida Almirante Barroso – Setrans. Souza;
19. USF SUCURIJUQUARA, Estrada Da Baia Do Sol S/Nº. Neighborhood: Sucurijuquara, Mosqueiro;
20. USF TENONE II, Sixth Line Crossing, y/n – Tenoné;
21. USF TERRA FIRME, R, São Domingos, 414 – Terra Firme.
Vaccination points in malls:
1. Shopping BOULEVARD, Parking G6. Av. Visconde de Souza Franco, 776. Redoubt;
2. GRÃO PARÁ Shopping Bosque Grão-Pará, exclusive car entrance through the Cidade Cristal Condominium access (access D) and pedestrians access through the Workers Highway access (access G).