Argentina coach confirms Messi will play Brazil







Lionel Messi and Neymar during Copa América final between Brazil and Argentina at Maracanã 10/07/2021 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes Photo: Reuters

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed this Monday (15th) at a press conference that Messi will play against Brazil this Tuesday (16th). In the words of the coach, the tendency is for the Paris Saint-Germain star to start.

Messi has been preserved at PSG due to physical issues. In the last round of the qualifiers, against Uruguay, the athlete entered the last 15 minutes of the game.

“In the other game (against Uruguay), he (Messi) was doing well physically, but we decided that the best thing would be for him to play just a few minutes. For tomorrow it is confirmed that he will play and we hope he is doing well.” said Scaloni.

A question in Argentina is midfielder Leandro Paredes, also from PSG. The player has been treating an injury, but he trained normally in the last few days. “It looks like he’s fine, but let’s analyze whether he will be related or not. We still have a training session to do and it will be a decision made at the last moment,” said the coach.

Scaloni, who led Argentina in this year’s Copa America title, spoke of the difficulty of facing Tite’s Brasil. The Brazilian team is the only one in the qualifiers that is already confirmed for the 2022 World Cup.

“It’s a very difficult match because it’s the team that leads the qualifiers. It’s the one that’s already qualified for the World Cup. But it’s different from a final, there are other components. We’re going to face a rival, that’s right, who have things. clear, which is the most vertical Brazil in recent times. When they are vertical, they do not forgive. We have to take our care and know how to hurt them, but always enjoying. We have good conditions, we will play in a good stadium, packed and with a comfortable position in the qualifiers. It’s important to enjoy as the last Brazil and Argentina didn’t happen and it was highly anticipated,” said Scaloni.

Argentina is in second place in the qualifiers, with 28 points, six less than Brazil. The likely team that enters the field has: Martinez, Molina (Montiel), Romero, Otamendi and Acuña; De Paul, Paredes (Rodriguez) and Lo Celso; Messi, Lautaro Martinez and Di María.

The classic will take place this Tuesday, at 20:30 (GMT), in San Juan, Argentina.