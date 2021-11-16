Arnaldo: Ceni and Miranda only understood the São Paulo hole after the 4-0 – 11/15/2021

São Paulo’s 4-0 defeat by Flamengo began with an error in the ball, after Miranda’s pass to Liziero, who lost to Andreas Pereira and saw the ball reach Gabigol, who scored for the rubro-negro team. For Arnaldo Ribeiro, the defensive error, as well as the lineup made by Rogério Ceni, show that the defender, who is the captain of the team, nor the coach that the fight of the team today is not to be relegated in the Brazilian Championship.

In the podcast Posse de Bola #178, Arnaldo defends that a draw would have been a good result for São Paulo and any risk the team would take was unnecessary in the face of a technically superior opponent and also because of the moment experienced by the tricolor club.

“The team captain sets the tone for the team, so you’re playing against a stronger opponent, in front of 50,000 people, with 20 seconds of game, five players from the opposing team in your area, applying pressure, and you go out playing short , is, at the very least, risky. Miranda is one of the remnants, after passing through several places, Spain, Italy, from the time of the ‘Sovereign’. São Paulo is no longer sovereign, São Paulo fights not to fall and at times Sometimes the team captain doesn’t understand this,” says Arnaldo.

“By the way, I think the team captain didn’t understand that until yesterday and the team coach didn’t understand until yesterday. Rogério’s daring squad, mirroring Flamengo’s 4-3-3 that he knows so well and that he didn’t make it not even bothering, the two of them, captain and coach, only understood the hole the team is in after they took 4-0 at home. The context is that São Paulo is fighting relegation and drawing against Flamengo would not be a disaster. Delivering or risking a ball within 20 seconds of play is a disaster,” he adds.

The journalist claims that the coach who was Ceni’s predecessor, Argentine Hernán Crespo, had already realized that the São Paulo championship would be to escape relegation and since then has lost little, while the team led by the club’s idol has already added its third defeat in the last five games.

“Crespo had already understood for some time, more precisely since Flamengo’s match at Maracanã, in that 5-1 turnaround. From that game to their fall against Cuiabá, a draw, 12 matches, you know how many of São Paulo Paulo lost? One, to Fluminense, in 12. The team that scores doesn’t fall and Crespo understood that. Do you know how many matches São Paulo lost to Rogério? Three! That’s the situation, Rogério, who is a more inventive coach than Crespo, who is more daring, this is not the time to be daring, this is the situation,” says Arnaldo.

“It’s time to stay in the first division and I think he only understood this after the press conference when he put his tail between his legs and said that São Paulo will suffer a lot to stay in the first division, it will depend on the direct clashes against Juventude , Sport and Grêmio. Otherwise it falls for the first time in history. Crespo had already understood this, the team had already stopped taking risks and was playing to score points, sometimes playing well, sometimes playing poorly, with the limitations that this team has . São Paulo had to take ten steps back to reach the situation that had already been identified by the technical commission before”, he completes.

Arnaldo emphasizes that São Paulo has never had a situation like the current one in the Brazilian Championship, of reaching the last rounds fighting not to be relegated, facing a derby against Palmeiras and direct clashes against Sport, Grêmio and Juventude, who fight just to not fall down.

“Now there are six matches, these three of direct confrontation, a derby with Palmeiras away and then they will play, never in the history of the Brazilian Championship, since 1971, São Paulo was six rounds from the end of the championship in a situation like this. other times they fought against relegation, with six rounds to go, they were already on vacation, they had already given out a prize. That never happened and I want to see how São Paulo will deal with this situation,” he concludes.

Ball Possession: When and where to listen?

The recording of the Ball possession is scheduled for Mondays and Fridays at 9 am, always broadcast live by the home of the UOL or in the profiles of UOL Sport on social networks (YouTube, Facebook and Tweetr).

From noon onwards, the Ball possession will be available on major podcast aggregators. You can listen, for example, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Youtube — the latter also on video. Other UOL podcasts are available at uol.com.br/podcasts.