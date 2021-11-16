Asteroid orbiting the Earth could be a piece of the Moon, scientists say

While a millionaire claims to own part of the Earth’s natural satellite, scientists are close to a new space discovery. According to researchers, an asteroid — called Kamo’oalewa — that is located near the Earth may actually be a piece of the Moon. The claim came from the most recent report regarding the rock body. The document states that the light patterns observed by the scientists matched those seen in fragments brought from Earth’s natural satellite during the Apollo Program.

Another clue is in the way he performs his movement. The orbit around the Sun happens with a slight inclination and much like our planet. This would be unusual on asteroids, except that it is common on pieces of the Moon. “It is very unlikely that a common near-Earth asteroid would spontaneously move into a near-satellite orbit like Kamo’oalewa. It won’t stay in this orbit for very long, only about 300 years into the future, and we estimate that it reached this orbit about 500 years ago.” Renu Malhotra Astronomer and study author Kamo’oalewa is located approximately 14 million kilometers from Earth, and has a size considered small by astronomers. Its observation takes place only with one of the largest telescopes in the world, for just a few weeks, in the month of April.