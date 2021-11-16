Athletico must use reserves against Galo with an eye on the South American final

Athletico-PR will face Atlético this Tuesday (16), at 4 pm, at Arena da Baixada, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The match between the teams is a preview for the final of the Copa do Brasil that will take place between the two teams in December.

Athletico must use the reserve team against the miners. The idea is to save the players for the final of the Copa Sudamericana against Red Bull Bragantino, which will take place next Saturday (20), in Montevideo, Uruguay.

With 41 points in the table, and coming from two defeats in three games, the last one against Internacional. Coach Alberto Valentim must count Christian, Bissoli and Pedro Rocha in the match. The embezzlement is on account of Thiago Heleno, who is suspended, and Matheus Babi, who is injured.

The championship leader must enter with his main holders in the duel with Athletico. Cuca just won’t be able to count on Savarino, Junior Alonso, Vargas and Alan Franco, who were called up for the selection. Suspended, Guilherme Arana is also out.

On the other hand, the coach will have the offensive sector with Diego Costa, Hulk, Keno and Zaracho.

Stadium: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR)

Time: 16:00 this Tuesday (16)

Referee: Sávio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (DF)

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.