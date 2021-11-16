Athletico x Atlético-MG: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

Series A complete table

O athletic ended the streak of two straight wins and lost to Inter by 2-1, in the last round, away from home. The team left the G-9 and is three points behind América-MG. Hurricane even saw the Z-4 ​​get closer again: five points away from Juventude.

O Atlético-MG arrives packed with two victories (one suffered, over Grêmio, and another overwhelming, over Corinthians). Without taking the field in the weekend’s round, the team saw the difference for Flamengo drop to eight points, but they still have comfort at the top of the table in search of a two-time national championship.

Athletic – Coach: Alberto Valentim

The rubro-negro coach will not have defender Thiago Heleno suspended. The athlete would no longer start the game, as the technical committee decided to save the holders for the final of the Sudamericana, on Saturday, against Bragantino, in Uruguay.

Valentim, therefore, will put an entire team in reserve. The main news is the return of left-back Nicolas, who has recovered from a thigh injury and will be improvised in defense – as has already happened this season.

The likely lineup has Bento; Zé Ivaldo, Lucas Fasson and Nicolas; Khellven, Christian, Fernando Canesin (Jader) and Pedrinho; Pedro Rocha, Carlos Eduardo and Bissoli

Embezzlement: defender Thiago Heleno (suspended); defender Lucas Halter (injury to the left foot) and forward Matheus Babi (injury to the knee). The last two – Halter and Babi – only return in 2022.

Hanging: Nicolas, Christian and Bissoli.

Atlético-MG – Coach: Cuca

The rooster’s list of embezzlement remains large, mainly due to the call-ups for the qualifiers. But, among the holders, there are three absences. Junior Alonso, called up, goes out and gives way to Réver. On the left flank, Dodô enters Arana’s vacancy, suspended by the third yellow card. Nacho Fernández, improving the physical part, also stays out. The trend is for Diego Costa and Keno to join Hulk in the offensive sector.

The likely lineup has Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Réver and Dodô; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Keno, Hulk and Diego Costa

Embezzlement: Nacho Fernández (improving the physical part); Guilherme Arana (suspended); Junior Alonso, Alan Franco, Eduardo Vargas and Savarino (summoned)

Hanging: Allan, Cuca, Eduardo Sasha, Guga and Hulk.

