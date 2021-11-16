Athletico x Rooster: to be (even more) calm and put pressure on Fla

Between pressure and tranquility, Atlético enters the field in search of maintaining the good phase to be even more comfortable in the lead of the Brazilian Championship. The team faces Athletico-PR, in the Arena da Baixada, with the objective of winning to keep their hands on the cup more and more and to put pressure on Flamengo, vice-leader, who plays on Wednesday, against Corinthians.

Galo goes to the duel at 4 pm (GMT), under pressure from the opponent, who enters the field with a team full of reserves, since Hurricane is only thinking about the South American final, next Saturday (20th), against the Bragantino.

Therefore, in front of the reserves of the team from Paraná, Galo enters the field with the obligation of victory. Of course, the triumph is an essential issue due to the fight for the title of the competition, but the fact of facing a reserve team brings pressure to the Alvinegro side.

But at the same time, Cuca’s team keeps a good distance from the second place (8 points). An important fat that can be burned in case of a negative result, however, internally, the Rooster wants to seal the achievement as soon as possible to, finally, let out the throat of the champion and still have time to focus solely and exclusively on the finals. of the Copa do Brasil, in December.

write-offs

If Hurricane goes into the field with several reserves, Rooster will not have several holders. Alonso, Vargas, Savarino and Alan Franco are with their respective teams in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Nacho Fernández, with a thigh discomfort, is banned. And Guilherme Arana is suspended.

Athletic-PR x Athletic

Reason: 32nd round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship

Location: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR)

Time: 4 pm (Brasilia)

Referee: Sávio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

Assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade and José Reinaldo Nascimento Júnior (DF)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Transmission: Super 91.7FM radio and TV Globo Minas

Athletic-PR

Bento, Khellven, Zé Ivaldo, Fasson, Nicolas, Márcio Azevedo, Christian, Juninho, Jader, Carlos Eduardo and Pedro Rocha. Technician: Alberto Valentim

Athletic

Everson; Mariano, Réver, Nathan Silva and Dodô; Allan, Jair, Tchê Tchê (Keno) and Zaracho; Hulk and Diego Costa. Technician: Cuca

