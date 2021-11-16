Atlético-MG is welcomed by a child Everson fan and fans from different places in Curitiba | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG will try, this Tuesday, against Athletico-PR, to take another step towards the title of the Brazilian Championship. And the delegation’s arrival in Curitiba, this Monday, had the support of fans, from the airport to the hotel entrance.

Athletico-PR x Atlético-MG will be broadcast by Globo (for MG) and GE (for all of Brazil). The ball rolls this Tuesday, at 4 pm (GMT), at the Arena da Baixada

Upon arrival, the reception was made by Galotiba, a crowd that brings together athletes in the capital of Paraná. In addition to the players, the idol Victor, former goalkeeper and now football manager at Atlético, was harassed by the Atleticans and stopped to meet the fans.

The public present at the hotel entrance also welcomed the delegation with one of the most sung cries in the stands during the season: “Let’s go, Galo, win the Brazilian”.

Players stopped to take pictures and sign autographs for fans. Among athletes, Hulk was the most celebrated. The Atleticans also asked coach Cuca and Victor for photos.

João Pedro is a fan of Athletico-PR, but went to the Atlético-MG hotel to get Everson's autograph

But attention was drawn to the presence of a child fan of the current owner of the alvinegra goal. Little João Pedro, Athletico-PR fan, took the gloves so that Everson could autograph. Fabíola, the boy’s mother, explains the reason for the idolatry, which comes from the times when the goalkeeper defended Ceará.

– He became an Everson fan when he was three. He wanted his shirt (Everson), when he played in Ceará, he wore a water-green shirt. We arrived at the hotel to ask for the shirt, but Everson had already given it. He (João) was crying because he wanted the shirt, and Everson promised he would give the shirt when he returned. But he had already gone to Santos. He gave Santos’ shirt.

Hulk meets Atlético-MG fans at the door of the hotel in Curitiba

João’s mother says that Everson, since then, gives the boy presents whenever he comes to Curitiba. The boy reciprocated by presenting the goalkeeper with a “funko” (doll) personalized by the player.

– Every time he comes here, he brings him a Rooster shirt. Last year, João Pedro had a funko made with his money, which he collected and ordered to Everson. He made a whole custom box, brought it to Everson. Everson’s family is always very attentive, the sponsors also gave him this glove, now he’s got a mini Everson totem. He supports Athletico, but has an idol from another team.

Among the others present at the door of the hotel, there were fans from different places: Minas Gerais who live in Curitiba, Paraná who cheer for the team from Alvinegro and a person from Santa Catarina who fell in love with Rooster when he lived in Belo Horizonte. There was also a supporter of Coritiba, Athletico-PR’s biggest rival.

Hulk was one of the most harassed by fans at Atlético-MG's hotel

Cuca also stopped to take pictures with fans at the hotel door of Atlético-MG

Former goalkeeper Victor was among the most celebrated at Atlético-MG's hotel

A Coritiba fan goes to the hotel to play with Atlético-MG before the game against Athletico

The city of Curitiba authorized the stadiums to be opened to 100% capacity. With this, the Arena da Baixada will have the presence of athletes in the visiting sector, which can receive up to 4,000 fans.

All these fans are getting closer to seeing Atlético-MG win the Brasileirão for the second time. Galo is isolated in the lead, with 68 points, eight more than Flamengo, vice-leader. The team led by Cuca did not enter the field at the weekend, due to the postponement of the duel with Bahia, for the 32nd round of the competition.