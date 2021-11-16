Austria Begins Unvaccinated Lockdown as New Wave of Covid-19 Spreads across Europe | World

The Austrian government decided to impose a lockdown to unvaccinated people against the coronavirus from this Monday (15), with the approach of winter and the increase of infections in Europe, while Germany imposes stricter circulation limits and the United Kingdom expands the application of booster vaccine to include young adults .

In recent weeks, Europe has once again become the epicenter of the pandemic, prompting some countries to consider reintroducing restrictions in the run-up to Christmas and sparking debate over whether vaccines alone are enough to control Covid. 19.

The arrival of winter in the northern hemisphere worries authorities, as the virus is more easily spread in the cold months, when people gather indoors.

Last week, Europe was responsible for more than half of the average infections worldwide and about half of the latest deaths, according to a Reuters count. These are the highest levels since April of last year, when the virus was in its initial peak in Italy.

Governments and businesses fear that the protracted pandemic will hamper the still fragile economic recovery.

Austria’s conservative government said that about 2 million people in the country, out of about 9 million people, now they are only allowed to leave their homes in some cases, such as going to work or shopping for essential items..

But there is widespread skepticism, including among conservatives and the police, about how the blockade can be enforced – it will be difficult to check, for example, if someone is going to work, what is allowed, or going shopping for non-essentials , what is not.

“My goal is very clear: get the unvaccinated to be vaccinated, not arrest the unvaccinated“, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told ORF radio as he explained the blockade, which was announced on Sunday.

The goal is to contain the outbreak of new infections, fueled by a total vaccination rate of only about 65% of the population, one of the lowest in Western Europe.

Germany’s federal government and the leaders of the 16 German states are expected to discuss new measures this week.

Three German state health ministers have called on negotiating parties to form a new government to prolong the states’ power to implement tougher measures, such as blocking or closing schools, to as the incidence rate of seven-day Covid-19 hit record levels.

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged unvaccinated people to reconsider their decision in a video message on Saturday.

“Tough weeks are ahead of us, and you can see I’m very worried,” Merkel said in her weekly video podcast. “I urge everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to reconsider.”

France, the Netherlands and many countries in Eastern Europe are also facing an outbreak of infections.

The UK is expected to extend booster doses of the vaccine to people aged 40 to 49, officials said on Monday, to boost declining immunity ahead of the coldest winter months.

Currently, all people over age 50, those who are clinically vulnerable, and front-line health professionals are eligible for boosters.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he sees no need to switch to a “Plan B” with mandatory vaccination masks and passports, although he is wary of rising infections in Europe.