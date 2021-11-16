Auxílio Brasil: Caixa announces payment schedule for November and December | Economy

Guimarães said that 14.5 million families will be assisted. Payments begin this Wednesday (17). The same records as the Bolsa Família beneficiaries will be used.

The president of Caixa informed that information about the benefit, such as balance and payment of installments, can be consulted in the Caixa Tem application.

In the new Auxílio Brasil application, which already replaces the Bolsa Família application, it is also possible to consult information about the benefit, such as the payment schedule and available balance.

Beneficiaries can also call 121, from the Ministry of Citizenship, to find out if they are entitled to Brazil Aid and the amount to be paid.

Guimarães also announced the payment schedule for November and December. Auxílio Brasil maintained the Bolsa Família deposit dates, which operate according to the end of the Social Registration Number (NIS). See below:

1 of 1 Brazil Aid Calendar — Photo: Economy g1 Brazil Aid Calendar — Photo: Economy g1

Guimarães also confirmed that every month the Ministry of Citizenship will select new beneficiaries for Brazil Aid. The fact that the family is registered in the Cadastro Único, with updated and eligible data, does not result in the immediate granting of Brazilian Aid. The family will be on a reserve list, which will be executed as the government has resources in the budget.

If you already had Bolsa Família: Brazil Aid will be paid automatically

If you are on CadÚnico but did not receive Bolsa Família: go to the reserve list

If you are not on CadÚnico: you need to get a Cras for registration, with no guarantee of receiving

Brazil Aid: more than 20 million Emergency Aid beneficiaries will not receive

The cards and passwords used for withdrawals from Bolsa Família will remain valid and may be used to receive the Auxílio Brasil, informed Caixa.

According to Caixa, families that receive Bolsa Família through the Caixa TEM application, in a Poupança Digital account, will receive Auxílio Brasil in the same form of payment and will be able to continue to use the application for their benefit.

Caixa also informed that the channels for withdrawing benefits and consulting information remain the same: Caixa TEM application, self-service terminals, lotteries, Caixa Aqui correspondents, in addition to Caixa branches, which return to normal operating hours on 23rd. November.

An application called Auxílio Brasil will also be launched, which will replace the Bolsa Família application.

What will the benefit amount be?

The average benefit amount will be BRL 217.18 monthly in November. According to the government, the value represents an increase of 17.84% in the average ticket paid so far in Bolsa Família (R$190).

“The readjustment of basic benefits is permanent and will be permanently incorporated into the program”, informed the Ministry of Citizenship.

There are 9 different types of benefits within Auxílio Brasil.

Three benefits form the “core core”:

Early Childhood Benefit: for families with children up to 3 years old. The benefit will be R$130, per child in this age group. The limit will be five benefits per family. Family Membership Benefit: for families that have pregnant women, or people aged 3 to 17 years old, or people aged 18 to 21 enrolled in basic education. The benefit amount will be R$65 per person, with a limit of up to five benefits per family. Benefit from Overcoming Extreme Poverty: this benefit is granted if, even after calculating the other “basic core” benefits, the family’s monthly per capita income is still below the extreme poverty line (R$100).

In addition to the so-called “basic core”, Auxílio Brasil will have 6 other benefits:

School Sport Aid: for students aged between 12 and 17 years old who stand out in the Brazilian School Games and are already members of Auxílio Brasil beneficiary families. The aid will be paid in 12 monthly installments of R$100. The family will also receive a single installment of R$1,000. Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship: for students with good performance in academic and scientific competitions and who are beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. The transfer of the amount will be made in 12 monthly installments of R$100. The family will also receive a single installment of R$1,000. Child Citizen Assistance: it will be directed to the person responsible for a family with a child aged between zero and 48 months old who can find a source of income, but who cannot find a place in public or private day care centers in the partner network. The amount will be paid until the child reaches 48 months of life, and the limit per family unit will still be regulated. According to the decree, the value of the benefit will be R$ 200 for families that have children enrolled in part-time; and R$300 for families with children enrolled full-time. The benefit will be paid directly to educational establishments. Rural Productive Inclusion Aid: it will be granted to the beneficiary families of the Brazil Aid Program that have family farmers in their composition. According to the decree, the benefit will be paid in monthly installments of R$ 200. It is not allowed to pay more than one aid per person and per family. Urban Productive Inclusion Aid: whoever is on the payroll of the Auxílio Brasil program and proves a formal employment relationship will receive the benefit of R$200 per month. Receipt is limited to one support per family or per person. Transition Compensation Benefit: for families that were on the Bolsa Família payroll that lost part of the amount received when switching to Auxílio Brasil. This benefit will be granted during the period of implementation of the new program and maintained until the amount received by the family is greater than that of Bolsa Família or until the family no longer meets the eligibility criteria.

And the minimum amount of R$400 promised by the government?

The amount of at least R$ 400 per month for the benefit has now become a promise for December and continues to depend on the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios.

In a statement, the Ministry of Citizenship said that the minimum amount of R$ 400 for each family “must be made possible with the approval of PEC 23/2021 and will be paid in December, retroactive to November“, adding that “this additional amount is temporary, until December 31, 2022”.

How do I know if I will receive, and how much?

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the grant and the value of the benefit can be consulted ‘in the coming days’: