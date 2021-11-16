B3 opens Golden Bull sculpture in downtown São Paulo | finance

the president of B3 , Gilson Finkelsztain, spoke this morning at the opening of the trading session that marked the inauguration of the Golden Bull sculpture . Made by architect Rafael Brancatelli, the work was placed in front of the stock exchange, on XV de Novembro Street, old center of São Paulo .

The economist and digital influencer Pablo Spyer, owner of the jargon “go bull”, in his daily presentations on what drives financial assets, was one of the creators of the project alongside the artist, with support from the ProCentro foundation and the Sé district.

It’s a reference to the wall street bull, which became the symbol of New York Stock Exchange, in times of up market, the so-called “bull market”.

1 of 1 Golden Bull: Sculpture was inaugurated in downtown São Paulo — Photo: Photo: Divulgação / B3 Golden Bull: Sculpture was inaugurated in downtown São Paulo — Photo: Photo: Publicity / B3

In his speech, Finkelsztain highlighted that, despite the financial heart of São Paulo having moved to the region of Faria Lima, B3 never considered having another headquarters.

“We never wanted to go out because the center is the place for the stock exchange. It’s where we feel at home, where the market works, where it started, where the history of the stock market is intertwined with the history of the financial and capital markets”, he said. “We will remain in the center and with the objective of revitalizing the region.”

Spyer said that in his 27-year career he had no idea he would experience something like this. He mentioned that the bull is the symbol of strength, perseverance and determination, and that for the market it is the symbol of optimism, faith that things will get better.

“The glow of gold light is only possible when there is an explosion of a super nova”, he commented, adding that the sculpture, in fact, is golden, it does not have the precious metal in its structure. “It’s the bull from Brazil.”

On his morning and then afternoon forays, Spyer said the intention was always to take financial education for the Brazilian population, breaking the typical language of the market for a greater number of people. Today, member of XP Inc. in a new project, he commented that the goal is to reach 50 million people.

Felipe Paiva, commercial director of B3, stressed that the stock exchange has just reached 4 million registered CPFs, and that this movement towards the democratization of the capital market is just beginning.