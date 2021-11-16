Backstage: Renato gets emotional in a speech after Flamengo’s rout – Flamengo

Coach did not hide his joy at Flamengo’s performance in the victory over the São Paulo tricolor

Flamengo applied 4 to 0 soundtracks in São Paulo, last Sunday (14), in the middle of Morumbi. Rubro-Negro presented a wonderful football, and Renato Gaúcho was moved by the performance of the team from Rio. No wonder he spoke in the locker room after the duel and showed all his happiness with the performance.

— Show! That’s what’s beautiful. It’s not just about the 4×0, it’s about what you guys played. It’s for delivery too. They competed with them, took advantage of the error, played football, had a chance, scored the goals, we could have done more. But this is from the game. You guys played like hell, congratulations! – said the coach.

Gabriel Barbosa, Bruno Henrique and Michael (twice) were responsible for Flamengo’s goals. Now, Rubro-Negro turns the key and focuses on the confrontation with Corinthians, at 21:30 (GMT) this Wednesday (17). This clash will be played at Maracanã, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão.

Renato Gaúcho will not be able to count on Rodrigo Caio, who was diagnosed with calf edema, and Arrascaeta, who will be preserved by the Medical Department. On the other hand, Diego Alves, Filipe Luís and Diego Ribas will be Flamengo’s reinforcements in the confrontation with Alvinegro from São Paulo.